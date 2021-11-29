Connect with us

Omicron: WHO should know more about new variant “in weeks”

The World Health Organization says we should find out more about the new Omicron COVID-19 variant “in a few weeks”.

However, spokesperson Dr Margaret Harris said basic public health measures are simply not being implemented in everyday life.

She spoke as coalition party leaders are about to meet with NPHET officials later to discuss the new variant.

Regulations on new travel and home quarantine policies are being developed.

Dr Harris said Current affairs lunch global equity in vaccines is essential to avoid “the big one”.

“I think the bottom line is that all countries that have access to vaccines – also countries that have the pressure or the power to influence manufacturers to increase manufacturing in countries without access – it has to happen very quickly.

“Plus, dose sharing really needs to happen a lot faster.

“We need to get all countries vaccinated – let’s hope it’s a dress rehearsal, let’s hope it’s not the big one.

“But the biggest will come if we don’t treat vaccine equity properly and seriously.”

Dr Harris says they need some time to fully understand this last variation.

“To be honest, we have more questions than answers – but the reason why put this on the list of worrisome variants was two things.

“The unprecedented number of mutations – particularly affecting the peak region, which is the thing the virus uses to get into our cells.

“And the other thing [was] emerging evidence that people were re-infected with Omicron, people who had been infected with something else.

“But the big problem we want to understand is what is its ability to be transmitted, and will it have the ability to escape the vaccine.”

She says the answers to these questions will be obtained through studies, adding that “the timeframe we envision is weeks.”

‘It’s not done’

When asked if this new strain could lead to more serious disease in humans, Dr Harris replied that was the other big question.

“We’ll figure that out when we see who’s in the hospital and whether they have this thing or not.

“As you know, the current vaccines we have are very effective in protecting against serious illness and of course death – but we don’t know if this one has the ability to cause more serious illness, especially in vaccinated people.

So this is another of the big questions – and this is again why we say to countries: anyone who has this in their community, please start looking at each of the specific questions around these things – so that we can get responses very quickly. “

When asked what might help stop the spread, she said it was essential to implement basic public health measures.

“The novelty is to actually do it – yes we all know what will stop transmission, yes we know avoiding social mixing … wear the mask and make sure that if you are in an indoor space make sure you know that it is really well ventilated.

“We say this, I’ve said it over and over again, but if you go around and look in the real world, it’s not done.

“So the novelty is to really do it.”

The composite image shows a scientist in a laboratory studying the coronavirus in October 2020, and a photo illustration with a WHO statement on the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, Omicron, in November 2021.

