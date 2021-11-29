Virgil Abloh: the designer of progress





He added: And that’s why I’m focusing on the design, while also focusing on what and who can I highlight. You know it’s not just about making art or fashion for themselves – there are kids in Accra who can bond and engage in the skateboarding community if anyone is. one builds a bridge. And there are kids on the South Side of Chicago in need of education and health: how does what I’m doing relate to that? What’s the bridge for that? It’s kind of the philosophy of my career. You know, I started the Post-Modern Scholarship Fund and raised a million dollars to provide educational aid for black students. These things, they are essential to me. Most recently, in July, this critical imperative in Ablohs’ thinking received backing from LVMH, which announced it would consult with the conglomerate at the executive level, acting to create positive disruption across the group. Virgil Abloh was born in 1980 in Rockford, Illinois to Nee and Eunice Abloh, who had emigrated to the United States from Ghana. When he was not in school, Abloh developed a passion for skateboarding which he attributed to his early interest in fashion and later in DJing, which would become another key facet of his job. While studying civil engineering at the University of Wisconsin and later at the Illinois Institute of Technology, he met Kanye West, another unorthodox thinker, who was so impressed that he appointed Abloh as director. creative in 2002. Over the next few years, Ablohs launched a number of activities including launching a gallery of retail space, working in the Been Trill collective alongside Heron Preston and Matthew Williams, and launching Pyrex Vision. , a now defunct brand that is still pirated to this day. In 2009, he made his most significant launch of all: a successful marriage proposal to his then-girlfriend Shannon Sundberg.

