How Kansas’ basketball fared at ESPN Events Invitational in Florida

Kissimmee, Florida. Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self said he’s not unhappy, but he’s not giddy either.

Speaking after the Jayhawks beat Iona on Sunday to a 96-83 win, Self echoed the sentiment expressed by junior guard Christian Braun moments earlier. While Kansas went 2-1 in their run in the ESPN Events Invitational, in addition to the loss, neither Self nor Braun believed the team performed at their level in the victories. The Jayhawks were aiming to win the tournament, and in their wins, the potential to win a lot more than they ultimately did.

I don’t think we’ve played to the best of our ability throughout the tournament, said Braun, whose side are now 5-1 this season. We have to focus on defense and get back to what Kansas is doing. So it felt good to come out of here with a win, but it wasn’t a win in the normal Kansas way.

RELATED:Kansas men’s basketball suffers shocking loss in ESPN Events Invitational against Dayton

Here are three takeaways from the Jayhawks’ trip to Florida:

Christian Braun was Kansas MVP

Senior goalie Ochai Agbaji played well and made several highlight plays that had the potential to end up on SportsCenter later on those respective nights. He was a leader for the Jayhawks, as anyone would expect, and averaged 18.7 points and three rebounds per game during the tournament. But it was Braun who played the best for Kansas in the event’s three games.

Braun had 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block, with three turnovers, in Sunday’s win over the Gaels. He averaged 17 points, 6.7 rebounds, three assists and 2.3 steals per game during the tournament. Fans won’t soon forget his Friday dunk against Dayton and the ensuing celebration that landed him a technical foul.

I felt better than what I was playing, said Braun, but there are some things I can obviously improve on.

RELATED:Kansas basketball vs. North Texas: Jayhawks win home opener on ESPN Events Invitational

Braun, who is looking to improve defensively, had Kansas’ best +/- against Iona and finished with a +22. He’s focused on being more aggressive offensively.

Self would like to see Braun, and Agbaji for that matter, go more to the free throw line. Agbaji didn’t have a free throw attempt and Braun only had one against Iona.

Defensively, the Jayhawks have their work cut out for them

Self hasn’t been singing the praises of his teams’ defensive efforts recently. Neither Brian nor super senior forward Mitch Lightfoot. And after allowing the Gaels to score 52 points in the second half on Sunday, while shooting better than 62% from the field and behind the arc, it probably doesn’t surprise as much.

Red-shirted second-year guard Dajuan Harris Jr. and super guard Remy Martin haven’t been the defensive assets Kansas expects of them, and that’s essential for Harris because he’s not someone. ‘one we count on to score a lot offensively. Senior forward David McCormack hasn’t been the inside defenseman the Jayhawks need. Even Agbaji and Braun, in Selfs’ mind, had problems.

I think defensively we played well in spurts, Self said. I think the first 10 minutes of each of the three games defensively have been very good, very good, but I think after that there are definitely some mini-switchbacks and not a lot of killer instinct.

Maybe some of the issues have to do with the pace of Kansas being contested due to the way they replaced the guys as they played 12 guys against Iona and Dayton and 14 against North Texas. Self volunteered to take responsibility for how he handled this. And maybe the problems are independent of that.

What Lightfoot said they learned about her team on this trip is that they need to improve. And the majority of that growth will come from the defensive side. Lightfoot said Self is trying to make them understand that they have to put pressure on the ball with the same level of pressure whether they have a significant lead or are tied 0-0.

Kansas needs more David McCormack

There was some stretching Sunday against Iona when Kansas faced first-year forward KJ Adams Jr. with four guards. Initially, Self said it was just a confrontational situation as it took the Jayhawks down from one to five. But after the match, Self described Adams as the team’s best big man in the second half of that contest.

This means that while Adams is playing well with his teammates is a positive sign, McCormack was not that guy for Kansas against Iona. This means that while McCormack had his best game of three in Florida against the Gaels, the Jayhawks still expect more from him. McCormacks’ slow start didn’t remain a three-game shot to start the season as some might have hoped.

Following:Jalen Wilson returns for Kansas men’s basketball as David McCormacks struggles continue

I think today was a step in the right direction, said Lightfoot of McCormacks’ performance. There has to be some growth, I think, from all the greats, including me. I think (McCormack) will continue to improve. You saw him last year, as he got on his way he became one of the best fat people in the Big 12, if not the best in the Big 12. So I think you have it. will see grow towards that and I think it starts the defensive end, changing his shots, blocking shots like he does and regaining that confidence.

Lightfoot, Braun, and Self have all expressed confidence in McCormack to figure things out. Much like Kansas’ defensive woes, McCormack has time to get over this. Situations like Agbaji taking over from McCormack in the opening announcement just aren’t what many likely expected to see this season.

Against Iona, McCormack scored 13 points, picked up five rebounds, had a few steals and returned the ball once in about 14 minutes of action. He had a +/- of +12. During the tournament, McCormack averaged seven points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Jordan Guskey covers the University of Kansas Athletics at the Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.