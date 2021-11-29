Connect with us

Fashion

Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Published

36 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO

















Last week, the RBI accepted a task force recommendation to increase promoter stake in private banks to 26% and non-promoter stake to 10%.

LIC gets green light from RBI to increase stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank


Trends News

Shashi Tharoor clarifies after




namePriceSwitch% variation
Sbi465.10-5.40-1.15
Indiabulls Hsg230.90-15.65-6.35
ntpc126.50-2.35-1.82
Nhpc30.30-0.35-1.14

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting