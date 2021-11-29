47 bestselling Cyber ​​Monday 2021 minimalist clothing and accessories

Photo: Ethan James Green, Vogue, December 2020.

When shopping for Cyber ​​Monday clothing sales, having a plan will definitely help you navigate endless product pages; Moreover, it will ensure that you are satisfied with all the parts that you add to the cart. These days, it seems Cyber ​​Week and designer sales have merged to create a series of days where you can grab must-have clothes in a fraction of a second.

There is one thing that always helps me when shopping during this overwhelming time, and that is not getting distracted by impulse buying and looking for items that fill in the gaps in my wardrobe or that are a one piece upgrade that I know I already like. Most recently I put up for sale a pair of The Row pants to replace a few similar styles that I’ve always tried to make work but never been able to, a happy ending indeed. These are good quality basics that you’ll love to put back on, and that feel really good too. This state of mind allowed me to achieve a more minimalist wardrobe and a more practical and refined style. Plus, it’s a pretty foolproof way to make sure the cost per wear is worth it. Let’s face it, how many times have you splurged at a sale and unfortunately never found the opportunity to wear the item? You will never be disappointed by the timeless silhouettes with chic and minimalist details.

Here, a handful of staples that you’ll be pleasantly surprised are on sale with Cyber ​​Monday clothing sales from The Row, Toteme, Vince, Joseph, Khaite, and more. From sweater dresses and dress boots to sculptural barrettes and beautifully constructed handbags, these are the items you can shop now and wear forever, selected with minimalists in mind.