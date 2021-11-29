What needs improvement for Oregon Ducks men’s basketball?

Oregon is back home and that might be just what the Ducks need to get back on track.

The Oregon men’s basketball team haven’t been the same since they last played in front of home fans, a raucous 86-63 win on Nov. 12 over a veteran SMU team with one of the best leaders in the country.

Since then, the Ducks have lost three of four with their only victory over Division II Chaminade and two of those losses in an unbalanced fashion.

So, Oregon went from 2-0 and placed 12th in the Associated Press top 25 at 3-3 and was not ranked until Monday’s 7 p.m. game against Montana (4 -2) at Matthew Knight Arena.

How we’ve regressed so far in two weeks shocks me, coach Dana Altman said last week after his teams lost 78-49 to No.12 Houston in their final game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas. It’s going to be a long way back as we’ve buried ourselves here for the past two weeks. It’s going to take a huge effort to try to come back.

There are a wide variety of areas where Oregon needs to see improvement. Here are three that stand out.

Better play in the first half

The Ducks were plagued with slow starts on offense in their losses, sometimes falling into big deficits that they had little or no chance of getting out.

The Oregons have shot a total of 24.6% from the field (18 for 73) in the first half of those games and have scored under 20 points in each. They were led by BYU 37-18 at halftime, Saint Marys 23-15 and Houston 41-19.

The Ducks improved in the second half of those four games, scoring a total of 58% for an average of 32 points, but it was always too little too late.

Become stronger on the offensive boards

The Ducks weren’t just missing shots in their three losses, they weren’t bouncing off many of those 93 failures either.

Oregon recorded 10 offensive rebounds for nine second-chance points against BYU, six offensive rebounds for no points against Saint Marys and four offensive rebounds for four points against Houston.

In their first two games, the Ducks racked up 30 offensive rebounds for 35 points.

Starting forwards Quincy Guerrier and Eric Williams Jr. lead Oregon’s rebounds at 5.5 and 5.0 per game, respectively. Centers Franck Kepnang and NFaly Dante are starting to play more, giving the Ducks a pair of 6-11 posts that should be able to have an impact on Oregon’s rebound success.

Put Richardson on the right track

The Ducks need their star point guard Will Richardson to come out of his shooting crisis.

The senior, who was a pre-season overall selection of the Pac-12 first team for the second straight season, has scored just 18 combined points in the last four games, for a total of 8 for 30. (26.6%) from the field and 0-for-5 from the 3 point line.

Richardson was 5 of 10 from the field for 20 points in Game 1 of the season against Texas Southern and scored 18 of 7 of 12 shots against SMU in Game 2.

Historically, Richardson has been one of Oregon’s top marksmen. His career field goal percentage at the start of the season (85 games) was 46.7% overall and 39.5% on the 3-point line, although the last two seasons he has shot at 46.1% of the depth.

The Ducks need to see this shooter again.

Oregon vs. MONTANA

Departures scheduled for Oregon (3-3)

Will Richardson, 6-5, Sr. (9.3 ppg, 2.5 apg)

Eric Williams Jr., 6-7, Sr. (13.0 games per game, 5.0 rpg)

Quincy Warrior, 6-8, Jr. (5.3ppg, 5.5rpg)

De’Vion Harmon, 6-2, Jr. (7.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg)

Franck Kepnang, 6-11 years old, So. (6.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg)

Montana planned (4-2) starters

Lonnell Martin Jr., 6-4, Jr. (6.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg)

Robby Beasley III, 6-3, therefore. (9.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg)

Brandon Whitney, 6-1, therefore. (10.8 ppg, 1.2 rpg)

Josh Bannan, 6-9 years old, therefore. (14.2 ppg, 9.2 rpg)

Mack Anderson, 6-9, Sr. (2.8 games per game, 3.7 rpg)

Time:7 p.m. at the Matthew Knight Arena

Television / Radio: Pac-12 / KUJZ-FM networks (95.3)

