Last GMP before the listing of shares





The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Go Fashion (India) Limited, which owns the Go Colors womenswear brand, received a whopping 135.46 times subscription on the last day of subscription that ended November 22. The 1,013.6 crore IPO received offers for 1,09 44 34,026 shares against 80 79,491 shares offered. According to market watchers, Go Fashion shares remain available at a high premium (GMP) of 490 on the gray market today. The company’s shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE stock exchanges tomorrow, November 30, 2021. The initial stock sale had a new issue of up to 125 crore and an offer to sell up to 12,878,389 shares. The price range of the offer was 655-690 per share. The portion intended for non-institutional investors was subscribed 262.08 times, qualified institutional buyers (QIB) 100.73 times and individual retail investors (RII) 49.70 times. Go Fashion (India) Ltd had raised a little more 456 crore from key investors ahead of its initial stock sale. Proceeds from the new issue will be used to finance the deployment of 120 new exclusive outlets to meet working capital needs and general corporate objectives. JM Financial, DAM Capital Advisors and ICICI Securities were the managers of the offering. Go Fashion is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing of a line of women’s socks under the “Go Colors” brand. Proceeds from the new issue will be used to finance the deployment of 120 new exclusive branded outlets, to support working capital needs and general corporate objectives. Its network of 459 EBOs (Exclusive Brand Outlets) is spread across 23 states and Union territories in India, as of September 30, 2021. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/ipo/go-fashion-ipo-latest-gmp-ahead-of-shares-listing-date-11638157360433.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos