Nicole Scherzinger Exposes Her Big Tits In Plunging Black Dress Like On The Empire State Building

She often shares hot snaps with her Instagram followers.

And Nicole Scherzinger pulled out all the stops on Sunday as she unleashed a storm on the Empire State Building’s Observatory deck in New York City.

The singer, 43, took to Instagram to share the stunning snaps of her in a plunging black patterned dress that showed a hint of her ample cleavage.

New York: She captioned the sultry photos: “Empire State of Mind. I love you in New York. ‘

Her dress boasted a thigh-high slit that pointed out her sculpted legs underneath and she raised her waist with a pair of pointy black heels.

The Pussycat Dolls star wore her raven locks in loose waves that she let fall over her shoulders.

She completed her look with a swipe of pink gloss and a shimmering eye shadow as she gazed at the beautiful views of the city through a telescope.

It comes after Nicole and her boyfriend Thom Evans, 46, looked adored as they posed backstage at the musical Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations at the Imperial Theater on Broadway in New York City. earlier this month.

The dating came after the sportsman first opened up about their relationship as he admitted he was “hitting massively over my weight!”

The rugby ace and pop star started dating in 2019 after meeting on The X Factor: Celebrity, where she was a judge and he was a candidate for the Tristar trio.

The couple have been doing well since and in an interview withThe sunlast month, Thom revealed what it was like to date the singer as he exclaimed, “I hit the jackpot.”

He explained: ‘Nobody asks Nicole how she got on with me because I’m hitting heavily (above my weight). She is so easy and fun to be around. I hit the jackpot. ‘

Since being together, Thom and Nicole have traveled the world together and there are even rumors that they are planning to start a family together.

Speaking about how he feels for his girlfriend, the sportsman, who has dated people like Kelly Brook and Caggie Dunlop, said he thought he found this one after never having felt those feelings before. .

He said: “People always say, ‘When you know you know’ and I can honestly say I never really had this moment. But in the first couple of days with Nicole it was just great. and it still is since.

The couple first met when their group Tristar knocked on Nicole’s locker room door and thanked her for not sending them home in the middle of their stint on X Factor: Celebrity.

And Thom revealed that flirting with the Don’t Cha hitmaker wasn’t even on his mind when they entered his room because he didn’t think he had a chance, but said there was just a ” instant attraction “between them.

The former Scotland international rugby union player went on to say that it was his grandmother who inspired him to ‘take courage’ and talk to Nicole as he remembered his motto: ‘Si you don’t ask, you don’t get “.