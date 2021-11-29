The color of the dress and your personality

According to David Zyla, author of the book Color Your Style: Even if your wardrobe is filled with a variety of colors and shades, there is always a plural color because you feel comfortable and confident in it. It is the color that reflects your personality.

At Yvette LIBBY, where each color has its own voice, each color on each design represents a distinct meaning, image and personality.

Black

It is the color that represents prestige, power, seriousness, intelligence and elegance. Black is also a color that is equated with luxury. It is the everlasting color in the fashion industry. When you wear black clothes, you will feel mysterious and powerful. People who love the dark are dedicated and charming. They are serious, ambitious, determined but also sensitive people. At the same time, they are sometimes cold, very perfectionist and easily inhibited.

White

White is the first of all colors. It is considered to represent perfection, freedom, peace and purification. It has properties that bring calm, comfort and hope. People who love white are positive and optimistic. They are peaceful people, logical thinkers, diplomats and easily agreeable. They are very neat and organized in everything. But sometimes they are cold, hostile and create barriers.

Red

Red is a strong color. People tend to associate this color with energy, passion, strength, and excitement. Any shade of red draws attention to the wearer. At the same time, it can activate the fighting instinct deep within each of us. It can therefore be considered the color of anger and aggression.

If you like red clothes, you are dynamic, warm, full of strength, quite confident and very creative. However, sometimes your confidence makes you impatient and easily angry.

Yellow

Yellow is the strongest color psychologically. This will often help boost morale, improve focus and attention. It is also a color of energy, confidence and optimism. People who love yellow are quite confident, friendly, and creative. They are entrepreneurial and work tirelessly to be successful. Sometimes they have too much self-esteem and are easily depressed. They have a sense of aesthetics in dress. They can quickly attract attention, but can also become abrasive with excessive use. You need to combine yellow with the following colors: black, blue, gray, white … in order to create a harmonious sense of color that is not offensive and not too visible in the crowd.

Blue

Blue is the color of calm and helps concentration. It is often seen as a sign of stability and reliability. When you wear blue, you leave the impression that you are calm and trustworthy. If you like blue, your personality should be sweet, very smart, and logical. You are very emotional, quite sensitive, so you feel easily hurt and often stressed that you have to hide too much in your heart.

Green

Green is the color of nature. It relates to harmony and balance. It is the color of growth and prosperity. We are reassured by the color green. When you wear green you are sending a message of peace and want to befriend everyone around you. If your favorite color is green, you are stable, creative, intelligent, and love to learn. You have a tolerant personality and enjoy helping others. Also, you seek balance – as you seek balance, you can sometimes become unstable and anxious.

Pink

Pink is often associated with love and romance. It is believed to have a calming effect. It evokes feelings of joy and happiness. When you feel sad, choose pink clothes, you will feel more in love with life. People who love pink are warm, gentle, creative, very sensitive and cheerful. They are generous and happy to help others. If your favorite color is pink, you are romantic and approachable. Pink, like any color, also has negative traits. Being a rose colored personality means that you are easily inhibited and at times emotionally weak.

Orange

This color is very strong and associated with a vibrant environment. It brings excitement and energy. It creates a feeling of physical comfort. It is a color of joy. But beware, too much orange indicates frivolity. You should wear orange with neutral colored items if you want to have a variety of colors while maintaining the aesthetics. If your favorite color is orange, you are an optimistic, friendly, outgoing, and pleasant person. You are generous, always in a good mood, and derive great satisfaction from helping others. You thrive on human social contact and although you are sociable you tend to be a show-off. Patience is not one of your virtues and you can be indecisive and inconsistent.

Purple

Purple is often associated with royalty, nobility, luxury, and wisdom. Purple stimulates creativity and gives us a feeling of peace. It also represents the meanings of sensitivity, mystery, devotion and magic. Wearing purple clothes will help you feel more noble and elegant. Lovers of purple are often introverted. They are intelligent, charismatic, naturally intense and genuine. In particular, they value knowledge and academics. They are idealistic, and often impractical, with a great imagination. They do not like responsibilities and find it difficult to cope with the real problems of everyday life. They are sometimes indecisive, a little shy and wandering in their thoughts.

A next collection of Yvette LIBBY in purple? Why not?

Science has proven that the color of your clothes plays an important role in determining your mood. Hopefully through this article you will learn more about colors as well as their impact on your mood to choose a suitable outfit for the new day.

Colors that are too “sure” sometimes do not make their own mark, go to Yvette LIBBY to find your own sparkle.

Be only you. Get out. Shine. Be Colorful – Amy Leigh Mercree