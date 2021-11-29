Urfi Javed, trolled for copying Kendall Jenners’ black cutout dress, says I look sexier in it

Bigg Boss: OTT participant Urfi Javed is known for her bold fashion choices. Her photos wearing a cropped denim jacket with a pastel pink bralette caused a stir and now she’s back. A few days ago, she stepped into the limelight by opting for a replica of model Kendall Jenners’ daring cutout black dress. She wore the dress for an outing in Mumbai and angered netizens because of the odd resemblance to Jenners’ dress.

While the Kendalls dress was a sleeveless number, Javed opted for a long sleeve dress. She also told ETimes about internet users who trolled her choice of dress and accused her of copying the model. She informed that she had not copied Kendall and that trolling did not bother her.

Looked:

I look sexier in this dress than Kendall, so why not? I did not copy it. When she wore this dress, the next day I wore it. It is impossible to have a dress sewn in one day. I really liked a design by a designer that I am. I just thought the design was really cool, and I took a cue from it and cut the top that way. I had no idea Kendall Jenner was going to wear this. I can’t help it if Kendall and I have great choices, ”Urfi told ETimes.

She added: “Even though I dress in a way that people like, I know I’m going to get trolled. Log in Ananya Pandey Janhvi Kapoor ko nahi chodte toh main kiss khet ki mooli hu who I am then !). “

Kendall Jenner opted for the black cutout dress for her friend’s wedding.

Kendall Jenner wore the cutout dress from the Monots SS22 collection for her friends’ wedding.

