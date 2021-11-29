5 ways to dress up your living room with designer indoor planters





Picture: Instagram Living rooms are the soul of every house. Whether it’s welcoming your guests or just spending time with your family, living rooms are the perfect indoor hangouts. Over the past two years, spending more time indoors has certainly created a need to decorate your living rooms beautifully. Plants are not only a great way to bring a lively vibe to your living rooms, but they also serve other purposes. They purify indoor air, reduce pollutants in the air, increase oxygen levels, improve your mood, and add a sense of positivity. Kapil V, founder of Bonasila Planters lists five ways to enhance your living room by adding statement planters … Beautiful FRP planters for modern homes Picture: Instagram Now when you decorate your living room with plants you don’t want ordinary and common pots and for those of you looking for something a little different FRP planters are the perfect solution. Kapil suggests, “A combination of the right designer indoor planters and the right plants can do wonders for decorating your home. Experiment with colors, shapes, sizes and see your living rooms come to life like never before. Play with colors Picture: Instagram This goes for plants and planters. If your home has a bohemian and chic vibe, you can choose warm earthy colors and pair them with greens, grays, and oranges. If your interior design is more modern and contemporary, you can choose colors like red, yellow, blue, wood, etc. You can either go for all planters in the same color or have a combination of colors. Pair them with leafy tropical houseplants or colorful flowering plants and you have an inviting living room. Improve your entrance Picture: Instagram The first thing that your visitors or even that you notice in your house is the entrance. A well-lit and beautifully decorated entrance can easily enhance the aura of your home. If you have a spacious hallway, you can put large planters. You can place plants on either side of your entryway for a nice first impression and a positive vibe around your entryway. Corner Decor

Picture: Instagram If you are new to decorating your living room, chances are there is an uncomfortable corner in your living room that bothers you and you don’t really know how to make it look good. The best option is to have a mix of small and medium sized planters with easy to maintain houseplants. Help on the shelves Picture: Instagram If you have a shelf in your living room with books and art, you can make room for small planters. There are a variety of cacti and succulents available at your nearest nursery, you can select which ones you like the most and which ones you can care for well. You can keep a water feature like a fountain or water bowl filled with colorful flowers and floating candles which can definitely add to the aesthetic of your room. A touch of greenery and a touch of color will make your living room your favorite place in the house. Just make sure you don’t clutter your room with too much of anything, whether it’s ornamentals or even furniture for that matter. Keep it clean, keep it simple, remember less is more and you will have the living room of your dreams yourself. Read also: 5 home decor essentials to store this holiday season

