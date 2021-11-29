Pioneering designer Virgil Abloh’s death at age 41 leaves the fashion industry forever changed





Virgil Abloh, who died of rare cancer on Sunday at 41, has left many of us spellbound as Louis Vuitton’s first black menswear art director and founder of his own line, Off White.

A black man with facial hair and a bald head, Abloh has never given in to societal stereotypes. Instead, he transformed fashion – turning streetwear into a stratosphere of luxury blending art, music and social awareness. He was considered a genius designer and visionary who could tap into what consumers didn’t even know they needed. He also resisted the streetwear label that often puts many black and Latino designers in a narrow box.

He wanted to be more, to do more. Born in Rockford, Illinois, to Ghanaian immigrant parents, Abloh learned to sew from his mother, a seamstress. But he had more practical career plans first, studying civil engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, then earning a master’s degree in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology. His path crossed that of Kanye West in 2009, when they collaborated on a sneaker for Louis Vuitton. Abloh then became Creative Director of West’s Donda line. In 2018, Abloh was appointed creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and the first black designer for the French luxury brand. During his first Louis Vuitton show in Paris, he used a record number of color models and invited 3,000 students to attend. That same year, he was named one of Time magazine’s most influential people. INFORMATION LETTER Join the conversation with HouWeAre We want to foster conversation and highlight the intersection of race, identity, and culture in one of America’s most diverse cities. Sign up for the HouWeAre newsletter here.

The late actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer at the age of 43 in 2020, was the first person to wear Abloh’s first collection for Louis Vuitton. Boseman appeared on the ESPY Awards red carpet in an all-white suit with a cream-colored leather harness on top and chunky-soled Louis Vuitton sneakers. Boseman was an Abloh fan. The feeling was mutual. It seems appropriate that they are connected. Two black men who were masters in their craft and embodied our hopes and dreams.

