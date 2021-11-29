Designers pay homage to ‘fashion superstar’ Virgil Abloh

The designers and creators, including architects David Adjaye and Dong-Ping Wong, paid tribute to Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, who died at the age of 41 this weekend.





As well as the founding fashion brand White, Abloh was also the artistic director of the Louis Vuitton menswear collection.

He died on Sunday of a “rare and aggressive form of cancer,” which the creator had fought in private for two years.

Abloh “changed the fashion industry”

Among those mourning the loss of one of the most prolific names in the fashion and design world is Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue.

“Virgil Abloh changed the fashion industry”, Enninful wrote on Instagram. “Famously prolific, he has always worked for a cause greater than his own illustrious career: to open the door to art and fashion for future generations, so that they – unlike him – grow up in a creative world with people to be reflected in. “

“Virgil believed that anything was possible for humanity if only we could tear ourselves away from unconscious prejudices and norms and reclaim the imaginations we had when we were children,” added Enninful.

“Her accomplishments will not only live on. They will continue to evolve, as we are only seeing the beginning of her impact on the creative industries and the world around her. My hearts go out to her family and all who are around her. loved. Rest in peace, Virgil, a giant among men. “

Architect Ajaye was also among those who paid homage to him. “Too soon dear brother … RIP,”he wrote on Instagram, adding “a black star in all directions”.

Abloh “legitimately launched over 100 careers”

The architect Wong of New York food, who created a sketch for a 15-minute city with Abloh during a live video call to the Design Indaba conference in Cape Town, says work with Abloh was “a blur of energy and endless joy and optimism that and anything was possible. But also that somehow it was easy and effortless.”

“He changed my life,” Wong added. “Like direct. He asked Oana and I to design his very first Off-White store while we were in the car in Paris on our way to Kim and Kanye’s wedding. It would be the first permanent piece of architecture we have. have ever built and a huge part of my work to date is because of this project. “

“He invited so many kids to work on something together, has probably legitimately launched over 100 careers. And kids who wouldn’t be welcome at all in the world he was in, other than the fact that he opened the doors for them after he had picked the locks before. “

“We have lost a visionary artist”

New York designer Daniel Arsham also highlighted Abloh’s dedication to collaborative work.

“We have lost a visionary artist”, Arsham said on Instagram. “Devastated to hear of @virgilabloh / 11 years ago passing away, he cold called my studio and asked me to come meet him about some projects. That was before Pyrex, Been Trill, Off- White and all the other groundbreaking projects he’s embarked on. “

“He was always ready for a text message conversation about chair design or architecture. He was kind enough to write the introduction to my last major book and in his unique voice distilled what I hoped to achieve. with my own work. He was a unique talent, a visionary artist, a friend. I love you Virg. You left an indelible mark on so many of us. “

Off-White founder Virgil Abloh has died aged 41

As well as his work on Off-White and at Louis Vuitton, Abloh worked closely with artist and musician Kanye West, whom he met during an internship at Fendi. He was appointed creative director of the West Donda agency in 2010.

from West Dondalive website now reads: “In Memory of Virgil Abloh, Donda’s Creative Director”, and yesterday the West Sunday Service Choir performed Adele’s song “Easy On Me” in honor of Abloh, Reported complex.

Fashion designer Donatella Versace also paid tribute to him on Instagram, saying: “The world has lost a fashion superstar. An innovator.”

“You have brought enlightenment to entire generations”

Abloh’s designs have been worn by some of the world’s most famous models and actors. Model Gigi Hadid has said he will be missed “deeply”.

“I am saddened by the loss of my dear friend and friend of the world, Virgil Abloh”, she wrote on Instagram.

“He was 1 in 1. His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched – he made everyone feel seen and special.”

French fashion designer and Balmain director Olivier Rousteing shared his condolences on Instagram, saying:

“You have made a whole world dream, you have brought enlightenment to entire generations. By your art, your vision, your WORDS, you have made it understood that anything is possible.”

I started my fashion brand to do architecture says Virgil Abloh

Studio Olafur Eliasson, who participated with Abloh in the Eco-Visionaires exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, declared: “Goodbye Virgil and thank you for everything – the friendship, the inspiration, the push for change and for your smile!”

“Your structural talent and personal visionary depth moved me and my children (who think you are the best artist) and helped me reconsider my working methods when I was in my studio where your artistic impact mattered when you looked forward leaving what was behind, “he continued.

“We will all miss you dearly and honor your legacy by remaining progressive, humane and real.”

Abloh’s latest collection for Louis Vuitton, spring / summer 2022, will be shown in Miami tomorrow and pay homage “to the life and legacy of a creative genius,” the brand said.

Photography is by Ovidiu Hrubaru for Shutterstock.