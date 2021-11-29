Congress has never been a place known for avant-garde fashion. Instead, a stuffy formality has long been its hallmark. As the Allbirds and preppy zip quarters swarmed boardrooms and C suites across the rest of the country, Capitol Hill remained one of the last bastions of traditional American business attire, the world headquarters of The Bits of wings and ill-fitting suits, Tory Burch flats and bland Banana Republic pencil skirts. During the sweltering summers in Washington, you could find directors of communications and legislative assistants wearing jackets and ties to work, wiping their sweaty eyebrows on their cuffless sleeves as the dew point rose. La Colline may be the last place of work in the country whose young employees still use the word trousers.

But just like so many other great American traditions, the Capitol Hills dress code has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Since most of the Hill employees returned to working in person, a certain flippancy has spread among some of the staff. The trend is slight enough to be unnoticeable in more upscale neighborhoods, such as parts of the Senate and most House executive offices. And the change is unevenly distributed because each office on the Hill is essentially its own stronghold, with its own standards of professional dress. But the change is real and it extends far beyond fashion.

After more than a year of remote work, often in sweatshirts or shorts, I no longer bother to put on tight pants, a senior executive of a Democratic House lawmaker told me. Like many other offices, at least on the Democratic side, this team of staff returned to work in person in early summer. It’s not the same place it used to be, where everyone feels like they have to be buttoned up all the time, he said. The senior manager and his colleagues began to dress more informally in the office, sometimes wearing black jeans, sneakers and short-sleeved shirts without a tie. It’s always a bad way to interact with members or present yourself upstairs in the house like you’re in a Miami nightclub. But it happened. The senior executive once wore shorts and a short-sleeved shirt on the Hill, expecting to spend most of the day at his desk. Then, at the last minute, he was called to the floor to bring something to his boss. Along the way, many people have witnessed her ultra-casual look. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the 26-year-old Republican from North Carolina, stopped to shake his hand. The staff member was embarrassed, but the feeling quickly dissipated. From that moment I was like, I do not care, he said. Now that fall is here, he’s opting for turtlenecks and blazers.

The changes do not go far. Most of the Hill employees I interviewed for this story requested anonymity because they didn’t want their bosses associated with a story about what is widely and wrongly considered to be a frivolous subject. But dress code adjustments can have real economic and political impacts. Dressing more casually, for example, investing in one or two bonobo costumes instead of several will save chronically underpaid Hill employees money. Positions in Congress, traditionally dominated by the children of the wealthiest Americans, may become more widely available to the poor and middle class. Another parliamentary assistant to a Democrat told me that before the pandemic, she wore pumps and dresses to work every day. Now that she’s back in the office, she mostly wears ballet flats and slacks to accompany her boss to meetings. Her colleagues do the same, opting for Rothys ankle boots instead of heels, and cozy fall sweaters instead of button-down blouses. Some assistants wear leggings on recess days. You’re cutting dry cleaning bills, she told me. You have things that serve more than one purpose. This has been helpful on the budget. She has also started to wear much less makeup, switching from a cream foundation to a bronzer as it provides lighter coverage and doesn’t bleed under her mask. I am always professional and supportive, she says. But I favored flexibility.

To read: What are you wearing when the company reopens?

Not all Hill assistants wear leggings to work. Much like the states they represent, each office of Congress is governed by its own set of rules. Some members see their staff as a reflection of themselves: legislators in managerial positions demand an elegant entourage. legislators who want to leadership roles require their staff to watch the play. Many Hill associates just don’t want to get laid-back, arguing that getting dressed is part of the job when working at the American Democracy HQ. People don’t think very well of Congress to begin with, an aide to a Republican senator told me. Why make it worse? Government officials must maintain a certain level of decorum as the people who create our laws, he said.

Hills’ increased casualness is more visible among Democratic staff than Republicans, according to employees I interviewed, given that more GOP offices worked in person during the pandemic. An even more glaring fashion divide between the parties is that on the side of the House where masks are required, Democratic assistants typically wear them and Republican assistants typically do not. Normally, everyone wears their street clothes and you don’t know who a Republican or a Democrat is, Patrick Malone, the communications director for Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut, told me. Now the battle lines are clearly drawn.

Hills’s sartorial evolution has coincided with a bigger and potentially more lasting change: Congress is now tech-savvy, or at least smarter than before. The pandemic has forced lawmakers to learn how to use video conferencing tools like Cisco Webex and Zoom for remote hearings and committee meetings. These tools allowed witnesses to testify from anywhere and lawmakers to make television hits on their own district news channels without having to return home. Members of Congress can now sign bills electronically, which they could not do before. And the leadership of the House expanded the use of proxy voting during the pandemic, which members on both sides of the aisle have used for the past 19 months. The implementation of such technology should have been done years ago, Representative Derek Kilmer, chairman of the Special Committee on Congressional Modernization told me this week. Before COVID, many offices didn’t even have laptops or video conferencing. There is a meeting in my district tonight that I could not have attended, he said. It can and should be here to stay.

Read: Another Truth About Remote Working

The pandemic has proven that many American workers can do their homework just as well, including congressional staff. Of course, working remotely has some drawbacks: Politics is best done in person. But the assistants I spoke with are all hoping to retain a remote working option, even after the virus is gone. Writing speeches and doing research is easier without all the background noise of a Congressional office, ringing phones and C-SPAN screaming from three different computers. In addition, people appreciate the flexibility. I have a 40-minute commute each way, and if I don’t, I can start earlier or work later, Malone said. If I need to change my laundry, I can do it.

Remote working has allowed staff to escape the Beltway more frequently and experience a healthy jolt of reality. It’s good to be outside of this place, because you start to think about what’s in there Politics Playbook or Punch bowl is actually what people are talking about, the senior executive said. The time you spend there is great for your ability to legislate and deliver messages. You can [ask]: How Does the Child Tax Credit Affect Your Family? Do you feel it? Some offices have even hired interns and assistants to work remotely, opening up a world of opportunity for people who can’t afford to live in one of America’s most expensive cities.

The virus has suddenly and aggressively dragged Congress into the 21st century. But the institution still has a long way to go. While some members adopted Blundstones in the office and hired interns to point 600 miles away, others were much slower to adjust. If you want Congress to completely modernize, you need general rules that everyone must follow, the senior executive said. Right now, he added, my office is as modern as it gets, but I don’t have that hope for every office. It will take more than a global pandemic to make this kind of change.