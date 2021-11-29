Charli XCX’s wardrobe malfunction during her ARIA Awards presentation – Billboard

The bigger the scene, the more dramatic the wardrobe dysfunction.

Thanks to the magic of pre-recordings, Charli xcx dodged his own blooper when showing at the 2021 ARIA Awards.

The British singer and producer went to the virtual ceremony last Wednesday in Sydney to present the trophy for best pop release, won by The Kid Laroi for his hit “Stay” with Justin Bieber.

For those watching the stream, there was nothing fancy. But proving she’s a good athlete, Charli (real name Charlotte Aitchison) shared the raw footage on her social media.

In the long version, Charli delivers her piece to the camera before her dress falls to the left to reveal more than she expected.

Charli laughed at it, and she agrees with her followers who laugh with her.

She has much more important things on her plate. Charli’s next album, Crash, will be released on March 18 of next year.

The upcoming set includes the previously released song “New Shapes” with Christine and the queens and Caroline Polachek, and will include assists from Rina Sawayama, Oneohtrix Point Never, AG Cook, George Daniel and Ariel Rechtshaid from 1975 and more.

crash is the continuation of the 2020 release from containment, How i feel now, which broke the Top 40 in the UK and Australia, and peaked at No. 111 on the Billboard 200.