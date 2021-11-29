Woman shares outfit she plans to wear to her burning father’s wedding to Kendall Jenner





A woman has gone viral for her choice of clothes for her father’s wedding, but all is not as it seems. Ariannah, 22, posted a video of her outfit on her TikTok account, ariannahisabelle, where it has been viewed over four million times. The Short Black Mini Dress – from American brand God Saves Queens features a single strap and excessive sheer panels, creating a nude look, and sells for $ 196. Ariannah wrote: “I’m wearing this to my dad’s wedding next weekend.” “It will be best with heels, don’t worry.” Ariannah Dabney (left) trolled Kendall Jenner on Tik Tok saying she was going to wear a barely there dress for her father’s wedding. TIC Tac; Instagram While some users in the comments section took Ariannah’s video at face value, many users understood that she was playing a joke on Kendall Jenner’s infamous wedding look. Kendall’s decision to wear a very revealing black triangular panel gown for her friend’s wedding sparked controversy online, with some calling her for being “blatantly disrespectful.” The 26-year-old model shared snaps of her barely there LBD at the wedding of longtime friend Lauren Perez to partner David Waltzer in Miami, Fla. On November 11. A series of Instagram snaps show Kendall posing for mirror selfies with Hailey Bieber in a cutout Mnot dress. Ariannah’s music video exploded and over 200,000 people liked the video. Some users were totally taken aback by her “choice of outfit”, one user wrote: “Why would you want to wear this to a wedding?” Another user commented: “Some of you never attended your father’s third wedding and it shows.” Some social media users criticized Kendall for wearing this dress to her friend’s wedding. Instagram However, many users took part in the joke and found Ariannah’s search of Kendall Jenner’s home hilarious. One of them exclaimed: “It must be making fun of Kendall.” Another user commented: “It makes Kendall Jenner.” A third person replied, “Some of you missed the joke.”

