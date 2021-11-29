New study links big fashion brands to Amazon deforestation | Brazil

New research into the fashion industry’s complex global supply chains shows that a number of leading fashion brands are at risk of contributing to deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, due to their links to tanneries and d ‘other companies involved in the production of leather and leather goods.

The report, out on monday, analyzed nearly 500,000 lines of customs data and found that brands such as Coach, LVMH, Prada, H&M, Zara, Adidas, Nike, New Balance, Teva, UGG and Fendi have multiple ties to an industry that supports Amazon deforestation.

More than 50 brands have multiple supply chain links with Brazil’s largest leather exporter, JBS, known to engage in Amazon deforestation. JBS recently committed to achieve zero deforestation its entire global supply chain by 2035, something environmental groups called the insufficiency.

The study was conducted by Stand.earth, a supply chain research company. The results are surprising, in part because a number of brands surveyed recently announced policies to disentangle themselves from actors along the supply chain that contribute to deforestation.

With a third of the companies surveyed having some kind of policy in place, [youd expect] it would impact deforestation, said Greg Higgs, one of the researchers involved in the report. The rate of deforestation is increasing, so the policies have no material effect.

The researchers hope one day to expand into other industries that rely heavily on leather, such as the automotive sector.

In 2019 and 2020, Brazil was criticized by world leaders for not doing more to protect the forest from raging wildfires. Deforestation in the critical ecosystem continues at an alarming rate. Research has shown that the beef industry is the biggest driver of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest and the fashion industry is an important cog in the leather export machine.

In fact, projections show that in order to continue providing consumers with wallets, handbags and shoes, the fashion industry must slaughter 430 million cows per year by 2025.

Their analysis does not prove a direct link between each fashion brand and Amazon deforestation; instead, the researchers found connections that increase the likelihood that any individual garment came from cattle ranching in the Amazon, an industry described as the No. 1 culprit of deforestation in the region.

The report identified fashion brands that participate in the Leather Working Group or other voluntary commitments, but points out that the Leather Working Group only assesses tanneries on their ability to trace the leather to slaughterhouses, not to slaughterhouses. ‘to farms.

The goal is to develop a clear plan [for the fashion industry] to fill the gaps, said Jungwon Kim, vice president of strategy at Slow Factory, the climate justice nonprofit that collaborated on the report.

Of the 84 companies analyzed by the report, 23 had explicit policies on deforestation. The researchers believe these 23 companies are likely violating their own policies, based on their findings. Fashion house LVMH, for example, was found to have a high risk of links to Amazon deforestation despite the fact that at the start of this year the brand committed to protect the vulnerable region with Unesco.

Snia Guajajara, executive coordinator of the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of Brazil (APIB), said brands have the moral responsibility, influence and economic resources to stop working with suppliers contributing to deforestation in the Amazon today. hui, not in 10 years, not in 2025.

The effect of recent Amazon forest fires has had devastating consequences for indigenous groups, who say President Jair Bolsonaro has forced abolished indigenous peoples to make way for agriculture, mining and other development activities.

Angeline Robertson, a researcher who worked on the study, told the Guardian that she hopes the fashion industry will draw inspiration from their analysis and work in their own interest.

In this time of climate emergency, if the fashion industry is to be relevant, now is the time, she said.

Cline Semaan, CEO and co-founder of Slow Factory, said brands should not take this opportunity to contribute to deforestation elsewhere, such as Guatemala or Mexico, but invest and explore alternatives that are not extractive.

With lab-grown alternatives on the rise, a future where your favorite bag or sneakers won’t come at the expense of the Amazon rainforest is possible.

Ultimately, we have to find other solutions and other alternative leathers that are not of animal origin and that are not plastic-based, Semaan said. With the resources available to fashion companies, there really is no excuse.