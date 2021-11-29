7 cruise ship main dining room rules to follow plus 1 to break

Despite all the changes over the years, the main dining area of ​​any cruise ship is still an institution of the cruise experience.

While the experience isn’t as formal as it used to be, there are still plenty of missteps to avoid while dining there, and every guest should know what to and shouldn’t be doing while eating there. -low.

Etiquette in a cruise ship’s main dining room isn’t all that different from a land-based restaurant, but there are a few nuances new cruise passengers can ignore before getting on board.

Here is my list of 7 top dining guidelines you should know, along with a supposedly well-known rule that I think you can ignore.

Dressed properly

Dress codes exist for the main dining room, although they are much less regulated than you might think.

While Royal Caribbean is quite ambiguous as to whether shorts are allowed, there are certain basics related to dress codes that are generally enforced.

Each evening, the dining room will have a dress code. Usually it’s either casual or formal. On some longer crossings, they can work in casual chic mode, which I admit having difficulty distinguishing from ordinary casual.

First of all, respect the fact that there are dress codes and out of courtesy to your guests, respect the spirit of the dress code.

For casual nights, a collared shirt and men’s pants / jeans will suffice. Women can wear jeans and a blouse, dress, skirt, or just about anything you could wear other than on the beach or pool.

When it’s a formal night out, you want to step it up a bit. Although some people wear tuxedos and prom dresses, most of the guests wear something a little prettier than on other nights. Men’s jackets and ties are optional.

The main things to avoid are swimwear, tank tops, or bare feet.

To be on time

If you’re sitting in a traditional dining room with an early or late seat, be on time for dinner.

Traditional meal rotations are prepared so that guests are on time and enjoy the same dishes at around the same time so the restaurant can turn tables for the next seats.

Not only does this delay the order for others at your table if you are sharing one, it also forces your servers to rush through your meal in order to get you in and out on time.

If you have booked My Time Dining, showing up at the wrong time of your reservation may mean you may not have a seat.

Avoid controversial topics with your dinner mates

If you are sitting with other guests, feel free to strike up a conversation, but avoid the “third rail” of discussion: religion and politics.

Everyone has different points of view, and the last thing you want to do is get into a heated debate with people you don’t know just to pass the time.

Instead, talk about what you did on board that day, plans for the next day, the weather, your favorite sports teams, and just about anything that avoids a problem that could lead to problems. annoying screams, anger and silences.

Watch out for servers

It might sound obvious, but don’t be rude to the waiters.

In addition to the general courtesy of learning how to pronounce your server’s name, be aware that errors can occur. A forgotten drink, a forgotten ingredient or even a bad dish can happen. The waiters work long hours and have probably served other customers throughout the day.

If there is a bigger problem that is not so easily overlooked, try to approach the problem politely with the server first. If that doesn’t work, ask to speak to the butler so they can sort it out.

The bottom line is that you’re much more likely to solve a problem while being polite, rather than being rude.

Pay attention to good table manners

Good table manners are suitable for all dining occasions, not just cruise ships.

Good table manners not only have a positive impact on you, they also show respect for your servers and the people you dine with.

Do not eat with your hands

When ordering, it is kinder to say, can I have the rather than give me the

Do not talk with your mouth full

Don’t turn your towel

Take the after dinner conversation somewhere else

This is something I think some may not think about, but the main dining room is scheduled. After you’ve had dessert, coffee, and whatever else you’ve ordered, you need to step away from the table so that the waiters can clear the table and get it ready for the next guests.

The easy clue to telling dinner is over is after dessert when your server comes by to give you a glimpse of what to expect the next day.

If you have a request for more food or drink, you should definitely feel free to do so. Just try not to linger when many other guests have already left the dining room.

Getting back to the idea of ​​being courteous to the waiters, they have to clear the table for the next meal.

Don’t waste

And that rule that you can feel free to break? It’s fine to try foods if you don’t plan to finish them, but don’t overdo the food you can order.

Almost all of the food in the main dining room is included in the price of your cruise, meaning you can order more than one starter, main course, or dessert. However, it is not carte blanche to waste food.

Food waste is being responsible. So you can order two different dishes, but don’t order something that you know you won’t actually eat.

If you’re too full for dessert, or just want to snack on an appetizer, you can say you want to skip a particular dish.

However, I think every once in a while it’s perfectly okay to order something with the intention of trying it. I think tasting new foods on a cruise ship is a great way to expand your palate, so tell your server you want to order a dish to try. In this scenario, taking a bite and then leaving the rest is fine. You just want to avoid leaving a lot of food on your plates because you’ve ordered too much for some stupid reason.