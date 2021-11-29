Fashion
British Fashion Council and Gucci cement fashion in the metaverse
Roblox’s versatility has made it the go-to metaverse platform for many brands looking to expand their IP addresses. Ahead of the Fashion Awards 2021, the platform and the British Fashion Council have teamed up to create an experience based on the awards themselves, in addition to awarding the very first Fashion Award for Metaverse Design.
Roblox has hosted virtual events in the past, from music festivals like Electric Daisy to launch parties for huge entertainment properties. To date, however, there hasn’t been a place for a price dedicated to branded extensions in the Metaverse. Now, however, the Fashion Awards 2021 and Roblox have recreated the Royal Albert Hall to allow platform users to experience the awards as active participants.
Visitors can walk a red carpet, explore nominees’ exhibits, watch award-winning video footage and purchase Gucci exclusive virtual merchandise whose profits will be donated to the BFC Foundation.
Caroline Rush is the Executive Director of BFC. She explains that the expansion is part of an ongoing campaign to recognize the metaverse as a destination for luxury and fashion content: as we continue to reposition the Fashion Awards as a global entertainment platform. , we are delighted to announce this project with Roblox.
By rewarding platform designers, we recognize the powerful global impact of digital fashion on communities around the world and its ability to create new trends in fashion, as well as the incredible opportunities it offers to talented young designers. I was blown away by the work and creativity of all of the nominees, and can’t wait to explore the Fashion Awards experience in the Metaverse.
Christina Wootton is Vice President of Global Brand Partnerships at Roblox. She argues that the audience of metaverse platforms is already accustomed to buying virtual clothes. Therefore, the partnership with The Fashion Awards recognizes business opportunities for the fashion industry. The next generation of designers dress up avatars, and they do it on Roblox where anyone can be a creator, starting with their own digital identity. Fashion is about the future and the search for new voices with clear visions, and this talent is emerging in the metaverse.
This recognition from a powerful fashion institution declares loud and clear that this is the space to watch for future fashion trends and talents.
Business imperatives, virtual design
It builds on previous partnerships between Gucci and Roblox. In May, the platform hosted the Gucci Garden, a recreation of a real-world installation in Florence that sought to tell the brand’s story before its centenary. Like the Fashion Awards, it was designed to be a fleeting experience to draw attention to a limited amount of time. and himself has relied on Gucci’s launch of virtual items on Roblox in 2020. These items were sold through a revenue-sharing model, ensuring that the platform and the brand derive value from any sale of virtual clothes.
The fact that brands including Gucci, facilitated by the British Fashion Awards, continue to reinvest in the metaverse, as both revenue sources and distribution channel, indicates that there will be more crossover between industries of technology and fashion in the near future.
Sources
2/ https://www.thedrum.com/news/2021/11/29/the-british-fashion-council-and-gucci-cement-fashion-s-place-the-metaverse
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]