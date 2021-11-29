British Fashion Council and Gucci cement fashion in the metaverse

Roblox’s versatility has made it the go-to metaverse platform for many brands looking to expand their IP addresses. Ahead of the Fashion Awards 2021, the platform and the British Fashion Council have teamed up to create an experience based on the awards themselves, in addition to awarding the very first Fashion Award for Metaverse Design.

Roblox has hosted virtual events in the past, from music festivals like Electric Daisy to launch parties for huge entertainment properties. To date, however, there hasn’t been a place for a price dedicated to branded extensions in the Metaverse. Now, however, the Fashion Awards 2021 and Roblox have recreated the Royal Albert Hall to allow platform users to experience the awards as active participants.

Visitors can walk a red carpet, explore nominees’ exhibits, watch award-winning video footage and purchase Gucci exclusive virtual merchandise whose profits will be donated to the BFC Foundation.

Caroline Rush is the Executive Director of BFC. She explains that the expansion is part of an ongoing campaign to recognize the metaverse as a destination for luxury and fashion content: as we continue to reposition the Fashion Awards as a global entertainment platform. , we are delighted to announce this project with Roblox.

By rewarding platform designers, we recognize the powerful global impact of digital fashion on communities around the world and its ability to create new trends in fashion, as well as the incredible opportunities it offers to talented young designers. I was blown away by the work and creativity of all of the nominees, and can’t wait to explore the Fashion Awards experience in the Metaverse.

Christina Wootton is Vice President of Global Brand Partnerships at Roblox. She argues that the audience of metaverse platforms is already accustomed to buying virtual clothes. Therefore, the partnership with The Fashion Awards recognizes business opportunities for the fashion industry. The next generation of designers dress up avatars, and they do it on Roblox where anyone can be a creator, starting with their own digital identity. Fashion is about the future and the search for new voices with clear visions, and this talent is emerging in the metaverse.

This recognition from a powerful fashion institution declares loud and clear that this is the space to watch for future fashion trends and talents.

Business imperatives, virtual design

It builds on previous partnerships between Gucci and Roblox. In May, the platform hosted the Gucci Garden, a recreation of a real-world installation in Florence that sought to tell the brand’s story before its centenary. Like the Fashion Awards, it was designed to be a fleeting experience to draw attention to a limited amount of time. and himself has relied on Gucci’s launch of virtual items on Roblox in 2020. These items were sold through a revenue-sharing model, ensuring that the platform and the brand derive value from any sale of virtual clothes.

The fact that brands including Gucci, facilitated by the British Fashion Awards, continue to reinvest in the metaverse, as both revenue sources and distribution channel, indicates that there will be more crossover between industries of technology and fashion in the near future.