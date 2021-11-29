LVMH mourns the death of Virgil Abloh





LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White declare themselves devastated to announce the death of Virgil Abloh, Sunday, November 28. He was 41 years old. Abloh died of cancer, which he had been fighting in private for several years. “We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a brilliant designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sadness, and we all think of those close to them after the death of their husband, father, brother or friend. —— Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Virgil Abloh was Men’s Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton Abloh was known as a “streetwear pioneer”. Born in Rockford, Illinois in 1980, Virgil Abloh was an artist, architect, engineer, creative director, and designer. Abloh had worked with LVMH since 2015 when he won the LVMH Prize for Off-White c / o Virgil Abloh, which he founded in 2013. Abloh’s brand, Off-White, debuted as a work of art titled “Pyrex Vision” in 2012. The following year, the brand created a seasonal menswear and womenswear brand and made her debut at Paris Fashion Week in 2015. In 2018, LVMH appointed him Artistic Director for Men of Louis Vuitton. In July 2021, LVMH acquired a majority stake in its company Off-White LLC. Abloh has also collaborated with other brands, in other sectors. Earlier this year, Braun recruited Abloh to help him celebrate his 100th birthday by redesigning his 1965 “Wandanlage”, a hi-fi audio wall unit, and turning it into a “functional art”. Throughout his career, Abloh has received numerous awards, including the ‘Urban Luxe’ award from the British Fashion Awards and the International Designer of the Year award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2017.

