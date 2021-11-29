Charli XCX reveals wardrobe malfunction at ARIA Awards





A good thing about a ton of prerecorded award content these days? You have a chance to redo when, you know, your whole dress accidentally falls off. Which is legitimate what happened to living legend Charli XCX, who had her wardrobe malfunction during her ARIA Awards presentation. Charli appeared at last week’s virtual ceremony to present The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber for Best Pop Release, and for those watching the show itself, nothing out of the ordinary happened. . But Charli went ahead and dropped a long ~ blooper ~ version of her keynote speech with a wardrobe malfunction, in which half of her dress fell off, a vibe we can all get along with. identify. His reaction is everything: This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. In other Charli XCX news, please note that she is about to release her new album crash (released March 18, LITERALLY CAN’T WAIT). Oh, and she also has to happen on Saturday Night Live in a few weeks (December 18, to be exact) with Paul Rudd as the host. AND she’s getting ready for the release of her new documentary titled Charli XCX: alone together (about the making of his album How i feel now), which releases January 28. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. So yeah, she has a lot to do, but sorry, it’s not done: Charli also just released the music video for her new song “New Shapes” (Feat. Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek), so let’s go. -y and let’s take a look at this now instead of working, okay? Kay. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Mehera Bonner

