Fashion
Amazon’s best fashion deals on Cyber Monday: Levis, Adidas
Cyber Monday 2021 is here and Amazon has all the fashion deals you might want from Calvin Klein, Adidas, Under Armor and more. To add more excitement to your bargain hunt, Rewards Personal Purchase Program will allow you to sit back, relax and ask the experts to choose your clothes if you prefer. Save $ 10 on purchases of $ 50 or more when you redeem the code PS10 at checkout while updating your wardrobe for the year.
For example, Amazon offers up to 40% off allLevi’s products. You can buy Levi’s 505 Regular Fit jeans in men’s sizes for $ 33.24 and in women sizesat $ 29.70 compared to the typical retail price of $ 59.99 and $ 49.50, respectively. These straight leg jeans never go out of style and are as versatile as they are popular.
Because you’re sure to spend hours browsing Cyber Monday deals, we’ve rounded up the best men’s and women’s fashion deals for outerwear, sweaters, shoes, dresses, accessories. , handbags and jeans.
Dresses
Sweaters and tops
Jeans, skirts and stockings
Outerwear
Bags
Shoes
Accessories
Sweaters and tops
Jeans and stockings
Outerwear
Shoes
Accessories
Prices were correct at the time of this article’s publication, but may change over time.
