Tommy Hilfiger: Virgil Abloh was a true Renaissance man | Fashion





Streetwear godfather Tommy Hilfiger paid tribute to fellow designer Virgil Abloh, describing his death as a devastating blow to the industry as he was honored with a gong of outstanding achievement at the Fashion Awards. Abloh was not just a designer, but a true Renaissance man, Hilfiger said as he prepared to accept his award at the Royal Albert Hall. He was a student, not only of fashion, but of all culture. He loved music. He understood and appreciated architecture. Hilfiger described Abloh, who died at just 41, as a true gentleman. He was nice and he was also very motivated. Not just for himself, but motivated to make real change in the industry. Virgil Abloh appears at the end of his Spring / Summer 2020 collection show for his label Off-White during Paris Menswear Week. Photograph: Charles Platiau / Reuters Abloh, the first black designer to run a luxury fashion house, brought the streetwear genre that Hilfiger pioneered into a new layer of haute couture luxury during his tenure at Louis Vuitton. Hilfiger changed the face of fashion in the 1980s when he took preppy mid-century suburban clothing and, taking inspiration from the sportswear worn on the streets of New York City, made it oversized and colorful. . The last conversation I had with Virgil, he told me that when he was in high school he only wore my clothes, recalls Hilfiger. It was a huge compliment, because it has so much taste. The Tommy Hilfiger brand, with its graphic logo in the shape of a red, white and blue flag instantly evoking stars and stripes, is synonymous with Americana. The Hilfigers Empire was built on his ability to combine the energy and excitement of streetwear with white fence traditionalism. In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement last year, Hilfiger launched Peoples Place, an initiative to provide fashion opportunities for people of color. Inclusiveness and diversity is the topic in our industry today, said Hilfiger. It’s not enough for companies to put a diverse group of role models on their catwalk, if they only hire white people to work for them. We must deliberately open the door to design and business opportunities for a diverse population. The program, which Hilfiger described as an attempt to do more and better, supports research study, The Unsung History of American Sportswear, which will shed light on the often overlooked influences of black American culture on iconic Tommy Hilfiger styles. . Hilfiger, dressed for his interview in an unstructured blazer with a top pocket silk handkerchief layered over a half-zip sweater and striped shirt and paired with chinos and suede moccasins worn without socks, thinks that comfort is at the heart of the post-pandemic dressing. Comfort is incredibly important now, he said. Now that we can get out and about, we want to wear something new and pretty, but we still want it to be comfortable. He predicted that the metaverse will have a big role to play in a sustainable future for fashion, with consumers buying new clothes that don’t have to be produced physically, in a new era of dressing for a video game or to meet friends online. Hilfiger’s career began in 1969, when he opened his first store in his hometown of Elmira, New York, at the age of 18. Her eponymous brand was launched in 1985. Caroline Rush, Managing Director of the British Fashion Council, said of her award that her efforts to change the world for the better, combined with her tenacity, collaborations and instinct, are what really sets him apart.

