Maria Sharapova wears water bottle dress to Fashion Awards – WWD





Maria Sharapova combined haute couture and sustainability at the Fashion Awards. The tennis champion attended the annual awards ceremony on Monday night in London wearing a bespoke dress created in collaboration between Iris van Herpen and Evian. The sustainable dress, named ‘Mimesis’, is designed with a fabric made from recycled Evian bottles and organic silk and features the three-dimensional look for which van Herpen is known. Sharapova is a global ambassador for the Evian brand. “Collaborating with Evian on this project has been a great experience, especially as we have shared sustainability goals and the desire to reduce our impact on the planet,” van Herpen said in a statement. “Designing a couture dress with a fabric created from bottles of Evian allowed us to join forces and create a stunning garment that aims to inspire and encourage plastic recycling. I hope this dress will shape people’s perceptions of upcycling and recycling plastic by reinforcing the different forms the product life cycle can take, highlighting that we all have the power to change our future for the better. . Maria Sharapova in Iris van Herpen The dress was designed using advanced laser cutting techniques, with hundreds of petals of recycled fabric placed in a triangular and cross pattern. The layered pieces and the soft blue color that crosses the dress are meant to mimic the wave patterns and represent water. Next year, the dress will be on display at the Green Metropolis launch show in Amsterdam, an exhibition founded by the fashion designer and produced by “leading experts in the field of tailoring, architecture and fashion. nature “. The collaboration comes as Evian strives to meet its commitment to have all of its plastic bottles made 100% from recycled materials by 2025. READ MORE HERE: The most memorable moments of the Fashion Awards Tommy on the metaverse and why he’s still obsessed with buttons and linings Maria Sharapova opens up about fame, social media, Naomi Osaka and more

