Virgil Abloh’s approach to fashion





Right out of the gate after being hired as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, Virgil Abloh achieved huge commercial success with an iridescent plastic tote bag, or keepall, which he called the Prism. In the hours after Mr Ablohs’ death at age 41 from rare cancer was made public, people struggled to characterize a man whose contributions to the industry stretched far beyond- beyond any individual conception. He’s been variously called kaleidoscopic, a Renaissance man, a protean force in fashion history, and yet, looking back on his brief tenure at the top of the company, what seems clear is that the word that best describes Mr. Abloh was there. all along. He had provided it himself. Mr. Abloh was prismatic, a designer capable of capturing the varied colors and lights of an evolving culture, refracting them and then diffusing them into a waiting world. Rightly announced as one of the first black designers to lead a European luxury goods house (Olivier Rousteing began his successful career in the most senior position at Balmain in 2011), Mr. Abloh has dealt with this achievement, if not the stature that accompanies it, with seriousness. it was impressive in itself.

What is diversity? Mr Abloh once asked a visitor to Vuitton’s head office in Paris a few hours before one of his menswear presentations.

The answer was everywhere you looked. Since Mr Ablohs’ arrival at the label, Vuitton’s lackluster offices on the Right Bank had been transformed into something more like a community gathering space. I want all of this to make sense, he said then, words that echoed something he had said to this reporter just months before he was officially appointed to his post at Louis Vuitton. On this occasion, in June 2017, Mr. Abloh was a guest designer at the summer edition of Pitti Uomo in Florence. Most designers in this position naturally exploit the unusual platform Pitti Uomo is the world’s largest menswear fair to market their brands. Yet rather than promoting his own Off-White label, Mr. Abloh used his stipend to engage artist Jenny Holzer in a collaboration that saw them extracting fragments of poems from exiles caught in the global crisis. immigration and project them on the walls of the old Pitti Palace.

Two years later, at the Vuitton studio on the afternoon of my visit, models of various colors gathered to try on models for seemingly all gender permutations. Friends of Mr. Ablohs like Kid Cudi and others from the interwoven spheres of hip-hop, skating, art and design gathered around a table laden with absurdly expensive props that made it possible to almost everyone working there.

Mr Abloh, whose fingernails were painted gray that day, had just returned to work after what he called a period of rest and reflection, a break from a grueling schedule that once forced him to flying at least once a week for years and maybe it’s due to the cancer which ended up taking her life. On the contrary, he seemed more than ever attached to a broad vision of what constitutes both fashion and its message. Being here in this space is so much more than doing cool stuff because it’s luxury, said Abloh. Yet from the start he created cool stuff, in volume, through regularly timed drops and with a maximalist aesthetic that was often a far cry from the sleek sophistication of those designers who dominated the top of men’s clothing when he was on. his path. While founding late 20th-century designers like Helmut Lang and Jil Sander worked from a crisp, albeit still sexy, subtraction aesthetic, Mr. Abloh typically favored stacking, whether it was the clothes themselves- same or references. (On one of his last Vuitton shows it was coats over tunics over pants with tight hats over hoodies and bags slung around the waist, across the body and tied at the back. .)

He was particularly liberal in his samplings of other designers namely: a collection of Italo Zucchelli cloud prints designed for Calvin Klein in 2014 (and which Drake would wear later on tour) returned to a Vuitton fall 2020 runway in a pretty replica. close or not inflected by invisible quotes. He mixed with abandon, hanging exoskeleton shapes from Rick Owenss’ toolbox, creating $ 550 flannel shirts for his cult brand Pyrex Vision from dead animals with the Ralph Lauren logo on them.

As a designer he was a stealthy sentimentalist, someone whose late 80s and early 90s influence whether it is Saturday morning cartoons; or Michael Jackson of the Thriller era (in a collection which was shot by LVMH in response to the documentary Leaving Neverland which detailed allegations of sexual abuse against the singer); or the young Princess Diana, around her muslin and lavallière period; or the Statue of Liberty reimagined as a Sudanese child; or the flags of the African continent he wore on his sleeve.

Sometimes his shows could be as fun as a morning cover of a Warner Bros. musical. For his debut at the Louis Vuitton menswear show in 2018, Mr Abloh covered the gravel pavement of the gardens of the Palais Royal in Paris with a rainbow shaded rug, then opened the doors to a guest list including 600 students from local schools of architecture, art and fashion. For his show inspired by Michael Jackson, he reconstructed a dirty street on the Lower East Side in a tent erected in the Tuileries Gardens. (The weed-smoking guests added a touch of verisimilitude to Alphabet City.) For his spring 2020 show, which closely followed a devastating fire that knocked down Notre-Dame’s spire and nearly destroyed the beloved cathedral, he took to the nearby Place Dauphine, where he installed a bouncy castle. Louis Vuitton, had champagne served to waiters. to the guests seated at coffee tables set up on the ancient cobblestones and offered Vuitton trinkets like ashtrays and Eiffel Tower miniatures to the guests who wholeheartedly shoveled these souvenirs into their bags.

I was stuck with this idea of ​​celebrating what’s here while we were here, said Mr Abloh, the designer, who also stayed all his life Virgil Abloh, the kid from the suburbs who could hardly believe where his own. fortune and his hard work had brought him. The inner child Mr. Abloh often claimed to be his creative North Star, the person he said he thought about when he sat down to design, had never been educated in fashion, learning to the sewing place of his mother Eunice. No matter how far his life took off, he returned regularly to the Midwest, to his wife and two children and to the extended Ghanaian-American family from whom he learned, in his father’s words, the importance of ‘have a career.

From this critics ‘point of view, what will most lastingly distinguish Mr. Ablohs’ truncated fashion career may not be the goods with which he was involved in the creation of his sneaker collaborations, his collections. of fashion or its coveted accessories. The most important things people will remember about Mr. Abloh are the structural changes he helped bring about. Once again, he had foreseen it himself. There is a level of work that is designed at Louis, Mr Abloh said in January 2021 in a meeting Pharrell Williams directed with him and artist KAWS for his OTHERtone podcast. Her real mission, as Mr. Abloh saw it, was to make sure that there are, like, six young black kids who take my job after me.

