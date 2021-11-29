The Fashion Awards 2021: the best red carpet arrivals





Its London response to the Met Gala and draws one of the best red carpet lines the UK sees all year round. It’s true, the Fashion Awards 2021 are here. The guests arrived on the steps of the Royal Albert Hall and weathered the cold (it’s two degrees there right now) in truly spectacular style. The VIPs will then be seated for a ceremony full of speeches, performances and always unexpected surprises. (Remember when a pregnant Meghan Markle appeared on stage pregnant to present an award in 2019?) Winnie Harlow / AFP via Getty Images On the carpet, Kris Jenner made an entrance wrapped in a Tommy Hilfiger logo cape alongside the designer himself, his wife Dee Ocleppo and boyfriend Korey Gamble. Dua Lipa looked elegant in a strapless black dress, while Winnie Harlow showed off a belly in a quilted pale green dress with sane puff sleeves. Griff wore a white dress from the Simone Rochas SS22 collection, while Normal Peoples Paul Mescal opted for a gold jacquard jacket with a peach shirt and a ribbon bow tie. Model Munroe Bergdorf looked like a modern-day Queen Elizabeth I, wearing a lime-green corset and huge, half-turned pleated farthingale. Elegant! Dua Lipa / REUTERS We already know that Tommy Hilfiger will take home the Award of Excellence tonight for his contributions to the global fashion industry. Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele will receive the Trailblazer Award for his brand positioning at the intersection of culture, art, music and film, and Ibrahim Kamara, prolific stylist and editor by Dazed Magazine, will win the Isabella Blow Fashion Designer Award. Kamara has, through his storytelling and unique perspective, inspired people from all walks of life to explore fashion, making him extremely respected within the fashion community and a source of inspiration for many generations. coming up, said Caroline Rush, managing director of the British Fashion Councils. Billy Porter / AFP via Getty Images The coveted Designer of the Year award will be announced overnight. This year, it is between Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, which has just been surprised by the brand; Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga; Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and LOEWE; Kim Jones for Dior Men and Fendi; and Miuccia Prada & Raf Simons for Prada. Time will tell us. The BFC Foundation Prize is also up for grabs, with Bethany Williams, Bianca Saunders, Nensi Dojaka, Priya Ahluwalia and Richard Quinn all nominated. We can expect a lot of their designs on this cold carpet tonight.

