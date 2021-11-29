Iris Van Herpen and Evian create haute couture dress in recycled water bottle in time for Fashion Awards

November 29, 2021: Maria Sharapova wears Iris van Herpen couture dress in recycled evian … [+] bottles at the Fashion Awards.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 29:

Since 2007 Iris van Herpen has created a range of unique dresses and dresses, known to the world as haute couture. Hand built with some of the finest natural and organic materials, van Herpen has cataloged what is arguably a High-end and sustainable fashion house. A founding fact of the Iris van Herpen Maison is that the creator has only ever produced unique pieces, refusing to release a complete collection or a capsule. This philosophy has always been part of fashion. Spawning ideas that build circular concepts among creatives in other industries, the demand for clothing has increased. Global fashion consumption has doubled over the past two decades.

The innovative Mimesis dress from the recycled plastic bottle Evian by Iris van Herpen debuts on the global Evian brand ambassador, Maria Sharapova, at the Fashion Awards on November 29, 2021. It will bring functionality to a concept not too distant of our reality. It’s a whole revolution in terms of material innovation and sustainability. It’s really exciting to see the possibilities – the amount of new possibilities opening up, in that sense, is really exciting, says van Herpen.

Iris van Herpen, haute couture fashion designer.

Iris van Herpen produces garments through processes such as 3D printing, laser cutting, digital fabrication and electromagnetic weaving. While pioneering production techniques using typical luxury materials, van Herpen also experimented with glass, silicone, rubber, metallic lace, iron filings, mixed steel, resin and even magnets. Maison Iris van Herpen elevates its innovation through meticulous research and development.

Evian learned about van Herpens’ execution and in 2020 they challenged the Maison to make a dress out of recycled plastic water bottles from Evian. Evian approached van Herpen online about the project, at the height of the pandemic. They looked for additional solutions to keep plastic bottles out of the ocean, and Iris van Herpen often found inspiration in the water, reflected in her designs.

Iris van Herpen haute couture dress and Evian recycled water bottle

Water has been a big part of my job. Where I live in the Netherlands, water is all around me and we are below sea level. Water is a big part of my world and my inspiration. I learned a lot about Evian’s sustainable development goals and felt very drawn to them because of my own label’s goals. It was really like we could reach our worlds in a very natural way, says van Herpen of his brand and his personal philosophy.

Iris van Herpen, haute couture fashion designer.

Evians drives innovation and advancement in the recycling of water bottles – ultimately ocean plastics – as part of its continued commitment and progress towards circularity within the plastic production chain. . Evians goals include carbon neutral recertification, a launch of 100% recycled bottles made from bottles, without caps or labels. The certified B Corp company is also launching Evian (re) new, the first home water dispenser of the natural mineral water company. Evian is on track to achieve its circularity commitment by 2025, which includes, in particular, that all of its plastic bottles be made from 100% recycled materials.

Iris van Herpen and Evian recycled water bottle haute couture dress.

With this in mind, Netherlands-based van Herpen worked remotely with an Italian team to weave the fabric, meticulously rendering to achieve the right texture and strength of the material. She says, I have delved into the concept of water, not just as a material but really, the behavior of water. I really feel inspired by the way the water moves. But also how it works with light and reflections. With a dance background, van Herpen often merges the movement of water with craftsmanship. I connect the dance and the water in my mind, in a very transparent way. Water truly is a source of endless movement and transformation. There was so much in this very simple principle – water – that inspired me to start designing the dress.

Fashion has participated in the ocean plastic recycling chain in many forms. Solutions come from other industries as well, and it is fashionable to talk about climate change and sustainability. Ocean plastics are being converted into usable materials, but the oceans are always at greater risk.

Iris van Herpen and Evian recycled water bottle haute couture dress.

As a member of the Fondation de la Haute Couture, Iris van Herpen evolves in a universe specializing in the creation of fashion for the occasion. What van Herpen created with Evian’s recycled water bottles starts with plastic. Through cleaning and breaking down the bottles, the remaining recycled plastic – 72% – is partly mixed with organic silk – 28% – forging a one-of-a-kind material that Iris van Herpen has meticulously brought to life after l ‘year. -long design process.

She explains the new fabric, I wanted to improve this transformation, the aspects of the waves, the repetition too, and also, the reflection and the dynamics within the light. All the elements that I tried to capture in my design. The development of the material started out with a desire to achieve couture quality – which was really exciting. It was really my goal in this collaboration to go beyond anything that could be crafted from a plastic bottle. I think we got there. The fabric is really couture in quality, [and] nylon threads are made from bottles of Evian.

Iris van Herpen and Evian recycled water bottle haute couture dress.

What van Herpen created is what she calls Liquid Fabric. It is the blend of recycled plastic and silk that shares the reflective qualities of water and the resilient float initiated by movement, like petals in the wind. With the blend of laser-cut details in the structural design in blue gradient, the organic movement of the 2000 hand-sewn petals and the soft luster of the Italian fabric, van Herpen sought an organic presence with a true couture spirit, she describes.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 29:

For van Herpen, quality is essential in the innovation and craftsmanship of the dress. She is galvanized in her adoration of water and its attributes of infinite movement, taking notes on the waves and how they reflect light. Repetition, transformation and transparency are unexpected elements that the Liquid Fabric imitates and is found in the construction of the dress. Organic movement has always been a motif of Maison Iris van Herpen, mainly drawing inspiration from van Herpens’ youth as a classically trained ballet dancer. The dress pedals respond to the wearer’s movement, floating with every movement of the body. Reflecting the light on its surface, the liquid sheen of the fabric is transparent, especially in contact with the skin. Obviously, the refined fabric of the dress creates a feminine silhouette that is both delicate and light.

November 29, 2021

Maria Sharapova can adorn such a crucial fashion piece, which has been painstakingly crafted from waste. This weighs on the idea of ​​sewing as a sustainable solution – designers can agree – and the challenges of producing Liquid Fabric on a larger scale. Iris van Herpen remarks that the sustainability of fashion really is in two ways; on the one hand, how much you earn, actually how you do it – is sort of a little different from couture ready-to-wear. And in the second, of course, is the material itself. Other sustainable materials, whether recycled or organic – it’s a big job for fashion, as a whole, to go circular and become more sustainable. The will has been there. I feel that there is a lot of change in people’s consciousness, and the effort that is being made [toward] cash.

See the video of the Mimesis dress in Liquid Fabric.