Fashion
Zendaya is bursting with style in a gold snake strappy dress for the Ballon d’Or
Zendaya pulls out all the fashion stops in a silk dress with gold snake straps for the Ballon d’Or in Paris
She’s quite used to a red carpet event.
And Zendaya pulled out all the stops on fashion Monday, arriving for football’s most prestigious award ceremony, the Ballon d’Or, in an elegant Roberto Cavalli silk gown.
The 25-year-old star, who is gifted in both theater and singing, had to have all eyes on her at the Théâtre du Chtelet in Paris as she showed off the exquisite gold straps of the serpent’s spine .
Simply breathtaking: Zendaya pulled out all the fashion stops in a silk dress with gold snake straps for the Ballon d’Or at the Théâtre du Chtelet, Paris, on Monday
The Greatest Showman star reinforced her figure with black heels and lined up her jewelry to match the color to the back details of her ensemble.
Zendaya, who is dating Tom Holland, flaunted her posing expertise as she worked out her best angles for the cameras, making sure the back design got the attention it deserved.
Her jet black hair was styled back and she kept the makeup to a natural but radiant minimum.
Wow: The 25-year-old star had to have all eyes on her as she showed off the exquisite gold straps of the Roberto Cavalli dress.
Pose: The Greatest Showman star boosted her figure with killer black heels
Beauty: Zendaya, who is dating Tom Holland, lined up her jewelry to match back details of her ensemble
Prestigious event: Zendaya ensured that the back design got the attention it deserved
The brilliant awards ceremony is presented by France Football and rewards the best footballers from around the world.
Paris Saint-Germain football ace Lionel Messi is set to receive his astonishing seventh Ballon d’Or on Monday after winning the Copa America with Argentina earlier this year.
Lionel, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, looked like a suave sportsman as he was accompanied by his proud family on his big night out.
Home: Paris Saint-Germain football ace Lionel Messi is set to receive his astonishing seventh Ballon d’Or on Monday after winning the Copa America with Argentina earlier this year
Proud: The 34-year-old looked like the suave sportsman in every inch as he was accompanied by his proud family on his big night out, along with his three sons, Thiago, nine, Mateo, six and three, Ciro, who gently matched her jewelry. combination
The 34-year-old wore a jeweled suit with a bow tie, while his three sons, Thiago, nine, Mateo, six and three, Ciro, matched their beaming father nicely.
The footballer’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, 33, whom he has known since the age of five, looked stunning in a striking silver dress that sported a metallic-inspired style.
It would certainly be an evening to remember for the wonderful family of five if Lionel could add another distinction to the many people already under his belt.
Glam: Footballer Antonela Roccuzzo’s wife, 33, whom he has known since the age of five, looked stunning in a striking silver dress that sported a metallic-inspired style
