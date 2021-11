Resale market expected to reach $ 77 billion by 2025, report says – Robb Report

The humble act of savings is taking the fashion industry by storm. According to a new report published by resale company ThredUp, millions of shoppers buy from second-hand markets rather than traditional retailers in an effort to obtain hard-to-find luxury clothing and reduce their environmental impact. There has been a significant increase in savings throughout the pandemic, with data showing that some 33 million consumers purchased second-hand clothing for the first time in 2020. This is a trend that is also expected to continue. . ThredUp predicted that the second-hand market will double over the next 5 years to reach $ 77 billion by 2025. “We are in the early stages of a radical transformation in retail,” said James Reinhart, CEO and founder of ThredUp, in a statement. declaration. “Consumers are prioritizing sustainability, retailers are starting to embrace resale and policy makers are moving into the circular economy. “ ThredUp offers a curated selection of authenticated and returnable luxury clothing and accessories.



Gani Pinero In addition, second-hand shopping is expected to be twice as large as fast fashion by 2030. Online marketplaces ThredUp and TheRealReal, as well as high-end offline players like Bison exchange. This particular trio offers a curated selection of authenticated and returnable luxury clothing and accessories, meaning shoppers no longer have to sort through countless thrift stores to find rare vintage pieces. Unlike conventional retailers, these growing businesses have also been largely untouched by global supply chain issues, as all of their inventory is sourced from domestic consumers; indeed, there were 36.2 million first-time sellers of second-hand goods last year. This means that companies such as ThredUp and TheRealReal have been able to avoid the price hike to counter inflation and / or supply chain pressures. Additionally, eco-friendly companies are responding to the fashion industry’s growing appetite for sustainability. (TheRealReal even teamed up with Gucci last year.) As a result, profits are skyrocketing. RealReal opened its third store in New York City last January.



PA ThredUp posted record third quarter revenue of $ 63.3 million, a 35% year-over-year increase. RealReal, meanwhile, reported total third-quarter revenue of $ 119 million, up 53% from a year ago. “With this year’s resale report, we hope to highlight the positive power of resale and create a catalyst for further collaboration and action across the industry,” added Reinhart. In fact, ThredUp says that if each retailer sold 1 million used items instead of new ones, we could prevent 414 billion pounds of harmful carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere. And give shoppers vintage looks that kill along the way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://robbreport.com/style/fashion/resale-market-boom-thredup-therealreal-1234650495/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos