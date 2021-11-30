Adolfo, the designer who dressed Nancy Reagan, dies at 98

Adolfo, who gained international fame in fashion as one of Nancy Reagan’s favorite designers during her years as First Lady and who has dressed many of society’s most prominent women for nearly three decades , died Saturday at his Manhattan home. He was 98 years old.

The death was confirmed by Joann Palumbo, his lawyer. She also confirmed her age, although many sources give her year of birth as 1933, which would have made her 88.

The designer’s last name was Sardia, but he never used it professionally and was always known simply as Adolfo. Although he was a major presence on the fashion scene, he is best known as the designer of the branded red suits worn by Ms. Reagan. They first met in 1967 and she wore her clothes in Sacramento when Ronald Reagan was governor of California.

For President Reagan’s inauguration in 1981, Adolfo created an ensemble for her consisting of a red wool crepe dress and a red cavalry twill coat. For the second inauguration, in 1985, he designed an electric blue melton coat with a gold chain belt, which Ms Reagan wore over a matching wool crepe dress and with a low-cut Breton hat.