Janesville Parker Officials Apologize for Inappropriate Theme of Dressing the Student Mind | 97 Seven Country WGLR – The best country variety of the tri-state





A copy of the letter, dated Monday and signed by Parker manager Chris Laue, athletic director Clayton Kreger, women's basketball head coach Ryan Tyrrell and the team, did not specify how the theme was inappropriate, but Beloit News 3 Now players spoke with said theme appeared to be gangster. The letter says the school will use the incident as a teaching opportunity and that in the future teams and administrators will work together to ensure that a similar incident does not happen again. The full letter reads as follows: Dear Beloit Memorial High School Students, Staff and Women's Basketball Team, Please accept our apologies for the harm that was caused by some of our students during the Parker-Beloit women's basketball game last week. Our students typically choose spectator themes for the games to encourage spirit, participation and camaraderie. Regarding the theme initially chosen for this particular game, we have learned that the student organizers realized its inappropriateness and attempted to change the theme before the game. Unfortunately, some of our students still chose to go. dress in an unacceptable and tasteless manner. While we cannot go back and undo the behavior of some of our students that evening, we can and will use this as a teaching and learning opportunity. As a follow-up, we will continue to have discussions with our student body on how best to create a welcoming and tolerant atmosphere. The teams will also work with the administration to ensure that spectator themed evenings are in line with our values ​​and create a welcoming environment for all. We hope that we can move forward and continue to maintain the level of sportsmanship and collegiality that our schools have enjoyed in the past. Truly, Chris Laue, Director of PHS

Clayton Kreger, Sporting Director of PHS

Ryan Tyrrell, PHS Women's Basketball Head Coach Janesville Parker Girls' Basketball Team

