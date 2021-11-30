Saweetie sparkles in a bold mini dress with jewels and strappy pink heels for the Pirelli 2022 calendar





Italian tire maker Pirelli is back with its star-studded 2022 calendar. The 48th edition is dedicated to the big stars of music and features some of the biggest names in the industry right now, including rap sensation Saweetie. Saweetie wearing a sparkly pink dress and pink heels for the Pirelli Calendar. More news on shoes The theme of this year’s calendar is On the Road and aims to capture the atmosphere of a touring artist. In the Saweeties snap, which was photographed by Canadian singer and photographer Bryan Adams, the Best Friend hitmaker added some glitter and sparkle to the mix. The 28-year-old was pictured in a fully jeweled mini dress that featured a zipper that descended to the side as well as a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. The star kept it simple with accessories and let the dress speak for itself in a pair of oversized silver hoops. The photo captures the multi-faceted rap star and entrepreneur pushing a large cart full of suitcases in towering stiletto heels. The musician wore high-rise sandals with straps. The thin-heeled shoes featured three straps that crossed her insole and formed a crisscross pattern along her foot, which then wrapped tightly around her ankles. The shoes also featured a large flower detail on the side. In an interview after the shoot, Saweetie spoke about his own experiences during the tour. To tour is to touch people, to give back love to the fans who support me and to put on a good show. She also noted that my favorite thing about meeting fans is when they share their stories of how my music helped them get over a breakup, motivated them, just inspired them to live better. The 2022 calendar also featured musical powerhouses such as Cher, Grimes, Jennifer hudson, Norman, Rita Ora, Bohan Phoenix, Iggy Pop, Saint-Vincent and Kali Uchis. The annual calendar returned this year after Pirelli canceled the 2021 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the company donated to fund research and fight the spread of the virus. The story continues Browse the gallery to see some of the The best style moments from Saweeties. Launch gallery: 14 of the best Saweeties-style moments The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

