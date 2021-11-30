Billy Porter makes spectacular red carpet debut at Fashion Awards 2021





Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN On a frosty night in London, the fashion industry walked the red carpet for the Fashion Awards 2021, hosted by the British Fashion Council. Billy Porter is stationed overnight at the Royal Albert Hall and made a spectacular entrance to the event with an entourage of dancers. The “Pose” and “Cinderella” actor wore a black and silver glittering patterned dress with sculpted shoulders by designer Richard Quinn, as well as black platform heeled boots. The dancers arrived in floral print and black PVC outfits – some entirely incognito in head-to-toe jumpsuits, also made by Richard Quinn. They spun, rolled and parted in front of Porter’s entrance, twisting around him as he entered. Richard Quinn is one of five designers competing tonight for the BFC Foundation Award, which honors emerging talent. Priya Ahluwalia, Nensi Dojaka, Bianca Saunders and Bethany Williams are also nominated. Other celebs who have worn Quinn tonight include Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a puffy floral dress, Hailee Steinfeld in a backless shimmering polka dot jumpsuit, and Addison Rae in a pink and black mermaid dress. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2021 Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. Credit: Stéphane Cardinale / Corbis / Getty Images Elsewhere on the red carpet, Gabrielle Union arrived in a Valentino chartreuse haute couture dress, Maria Sharapova wore a dress made from recycled Evian bottles by Iris van Herpen, and Tom Daley wore a dark blue asymmetric suit by Christian Dior. Gabrielle Union made a statement in Valentino couture. Credit: Stéphane Cardinale / Corbis / Getty Images “British fashion for me … there is something so amazing when you can go from street style to formal style, to unique style, to queer style that bends the genre,” Daley said on the red carpet. in a TikTok video posted by The Fashion Awards, which broadcast the red carpet live on the social media platform. “Just to represent yourself as you want, wear what you want and just be you, and I like that about London (mostly).” British Olympic diver Tom Daley poses on the red carpet upon his arrival. Credit: Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images Lily Allen and Demi Moore have both arrived at Fendi, with Moore posing in her ombré midi dress next to Fendi’s creative director Kim Jones. Tonight Jones is in the running for Designer of the Year, competing for the title with Jonathan Anderson, Demna Gvasalia, Daniel Lee and Prada Creative Co-Directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. The event follows a 2020 awards ceremony that was completely virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and comes as many countries around the world announce new travel restrictions due to the Omicron variant. It also takes place a day after the devastating news of the death of pioneering designer Virgil Abloh. Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of men’s fashion and founder of Off-White, has died of cancer at the age of 41.

