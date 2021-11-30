The fashion industry remembers Virgil Abloh





Virgil Abloh meant a lot of things to a lot of people. Through his work at Off-White and Louis Vuitton, his numerous collaborations, his influence and his prolific work outside of fashion, he has been a creative force that has touched more than one. Abloh died on Sunday following a private battle with cancer, news of his passing broke both on his personal Instagram account and by LVMH, parent company of Louis Vuitton, where he was most recently artistic director of the collections. of men’s clothing. (The luxury conglomerate also recently acquired a controlling stake in Off-White.) Many in the fashion industry have started mourning the prolific designers online, publicly sharing their memories and experiences with Abloh. “I’m at a loss for words,” Donatella Versace wrote. “The world has lost a fashion superstar. An innovator. A designer for the history books. I think of all of your loved ones on this tragic day.” Kim Jones called Abloh “one of the nicest people you could ever meet” and remembered “a lot. [times] spent traveling the world and hanging out in hotel rooms working the soil and leafing through Japanese magazines, laughing and talking about ideas. ” “Virgil Abloh changed the fashion industry,” said Edward Enninful. “Famously prolific, he has always worked for a cause greater than his own illustrious career: to open the door to art and fashion for future generations, so that they – unlike him – grow up in a creative world with people to be reflected in. ” From coworkers to collaborators to muses, discover how the fashion industry honors Abloh’s life and heritage. Tom Ford, designer and president of CFDA Jerry Lorenzo, designer, founder of Fear of God Kim Jones, designer, creative director of Dior Men, creative director of Fendi Donatella Versace, designer Aurora James, designer, founder of Brother Vellies and the Fifteen Percent Pledge Alessandro Michele, designer, creative director of Gucci Sergio Hudson, cartoonist Stella McCartney, designer Jameel Mohammed, designer, founder of Khiry Pierpaolo Piccioli, designer, creative director of Valentino Victor Glemaud, designer, founder of In the Black Michael Kors, creator Simon Porte Jacquemus, designer, founder of Jacquemus Ryan Roche, designer Prabal Gurung, designer Marc Jacobs, designer Amina Muaddi, designer Rhuigi Villaseñor, designer, founder of Rhude Kenneth Nicholson, cartoonist Maria Grazia Chiuri, designer, artistic director of Dior Abrima Erwiah and Rosario Dawson, founders of Studio 189 Gigi hadid Pharrell williams Yara Shahidi Hailey Bieber BTS Tracee Ellis Ross Kris jenner Bella hadid Amanda Gorman Odell Beckham, Jr. Adut Akech Questlove Michèle Lamy Alton mason Joan Petits Reese laflare Kendall jenner Winnie Harlow Kaia Gerber Edward Enninful, OBE, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, European editorial director of Vogue Carine Roitfeld, editor, founder of CR Fashion Book Samira Nasr, editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, editor, stylist Nina García, editor-in-chief of She Ade Samuel, stylist Imran Amed, founder and CEO of Fashion business Kimberly Drew, curator, author Karla Welch, stylist Kimberly Jenkins, Historian, Founder of The Fashion and Race Database Eva Chen, Fashion Partnerships Manager at Instagram Pierre A. M’Pelé, Head of Editorial Content at GQ France Zadrian Smith, stylist Antoine Gregory, founder of Black Fashion Fair Calyann Barnett, stylist Scott Schuman, photographer, founder of The Sartorialist Never miss the latest news from the fashion industry. Sign up for Fashionista’s daily newsletter.

