Fashion community mourns Virgil Abloh, who made the industry look much bigger





News of the death of pioneering designer Virgil Abloh at 41 was greeted online Sunday with a wave of shock, grief and admiration from friends and fans alike. The response made it clear that beyond his immeasurable influence in the public sphere, he will be remembered for his kindness and closeness. Indeed, as the fashion community mourns the designer on social media, it’s clear that the fashion community is bigger than it ever was, as Abloh helped expand it. My work exists in the pop culture space, said Abloh GQ earlier this year. And like his close friend and collaborator Kanye West, the founder of Off-White and artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton helped open fashion to the rest of the world, merging it with the digital age. Musicians, actors, fashion insiders, and Instagram influencers flocked to her designs in part because they spoke to culture in general: there was something for everyone. Abloh was known for his collaborations and friendships with celebrities including Ye, Bella and Tooth Hadid, and Duck, who all paid tribute to the creator yesterday. (Ye dedicated his last Sunday service to Abloh, whom he met in the early 2000s, and who had been creative director of the Yes Donda project since 2010.) In a statement, LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault said that ‘Abloh wasn’t just a genius designer. , a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. On Instagram, streetwear legend Nigo wroteHe used to say that he was very influenced by me, but now I can’t imagine myself without the presence of Virgil. Many of Abloh’s young friends and fans grew up around the era the designer helped forge in which fashion, streetwear, hip-hop, art and the internet were a continuous stream of consciousness, and of which he was an accessible figurehead. Model Hailey Bieber, who wore an Off-White dress personalized with an undeniably virgil touch (TILL DEATH DO US PART, quotes and all, was embroidered on the veil) during her wedding to Justin Bieber, wrote that Virgil completely changed my way of seeing street style and fashion. Actor Timothée Chalamet, who wore an Abloh-designed Vuitton harness at the Golden Globes in 2019, shared his DM with designer about their love for rapper Kid Cudi. I am so grateful for all that you have done for all of us, and for the community that you have built, wrote Luka Sabbat, a close friend of Ablohs. Thanks for breaking boundaries and moving the conversation forward. We cannot stop now. In the words of their friend Zack Bia: People often say not to meet your idols, no one has made that more wrong than Virgil. The large number of Instagram DMs, text messages and WhatsApp conversations shared in the wake of Abloh’s passing is a testament to the human mark he leaves in the fashion world, not often known for its warmth. Abloh, it seems, reached out and responded to everyone eager to check in, support and cheer. In a way, mass communication was both its medium and its message. In a direct message that stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson shared on Instagram yesterday, said Abloh, my goal is to spawn 100 young versions of us with this platform per day !!, a sentiment he repeated many times. Along with the post, Karefa-Johnson wrote: The cuteness was unparalleled and will be sorely missed. My god, I can’t believe we have to do fashion without him.

