Kate Beckinsale adds a touch of glamor to a simple black dress with sparkly heels at the Fashion Awards 2021





Kate Beckinsale made a simple black dress ultra glamorous at the Fashion Awards 2021 in London tonight. Kate Beckinsale in a black dress embellished with sequins and sparkly heels at the Fashion Awards 2021. – Credit: Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP More news on shoes Actress and model dazzled the red carpet with its jewel-encrusted accents. Her dress featured a wrap-around silhouette that dropped to her feet and short, crystal-embellished sleeves that descended to the middle of the dress over her ribcage. Kate Beckinsale in a black dress embellished with sequins and sparkly heels at the Fashion Awards 2021. – Credit: Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP She kept the color scheme intact for the rest of her ensemble. The 48-year-old wore a small black clutch with a hard case and a matching ribbon-shaped jewel clasp that sat on top of the bag. She also wore a pair of sparkling silver feather-shaped dangling earrings and a large black bow that she wore atop her ponytail. Detail of Kate Beckinsales shoes at the Fashion Awards 2021. – Credit: Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP The celeb’s long dress left the room to flaunt her flashy shoes. The open-toed shoes featured a chunky strap with glittering detailing along with a matching sole and heel and a thin strap that ran through her ankles. Fashion prices celebrate the achievements of international and emerging talent in the fashion industry; and raise funds for the British Fashion Council. This year’s event at the Royal Albert Hall, organized by Billy Porter and created in partnership with TikTok, will pay tribute to the late Virgil Abloh with one of the Leaders of Change, Creativity Awards, alongside designers Alessandro Michele, Demna Gvasalia , Kim Jones and Jonathan Anderson. Other winners of the evening include Tommy Hilfiger, Nensi Dojaka, Stella McCartney, Gabriela Hearst and Telfar Clemens. Browse the gallery to see Kate Beckinsales’ remarkable street styles over the years. Launch gallery: Kate Beckinsale’s remarkable street style spanned the years The story continues The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

