The 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet: all the looks of the stars

On Monday, celebrities like Dua Lipa, Addison Rae and Adriana Lima walked the red carpet for the Fashion Awards 2021. Hosted by style darling Billy Porter and hosted at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the event is intended to honor the best and the brightest talents in British fashion. So it makes sense that guests arrived dressed in some of Britain’s most fashionable designers, like Richard Quinn and Kim Jones, the latter of whom oversees both Dior Men and Fendi. Here, check out all the best looks of the big night. Samir Hussein / WireImage 2 of

Demi Moore wears Fendi Couture on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Dave Benett / Getty Images 3 of

Billy Porter wears Richard Quinn on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Samir Hussein / WireImage 4 of

Gabrielle Union wears Valentino Haute Couture on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Corbis via Getty Images 5 of

Dua Lipa on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Samir Hussein / WireImage 6 of

Adriana Lima on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Mike Marsland / WireImage 7 of

Addison Rae wears Richard Quinn on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. REUTERS 8 of

Kate Beckinsale on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images f 9 of

Iris Law on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Corbis via Getty Images ten of

Charli XCX wears Tommy Hilfiger on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. AFP via Getty Images 11 of

Winnie Harlow on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Mike Marsland / WireImage 12 of

Hailee Steinfeld wears Richard Quinn on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP 13 of

Kris Jenner wears Tommy Hilfiger on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Dave Benett / Getty Images 14 of

Tan France on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. AFP via Getty Images 15 of

Maye Musk wears Tony Ward on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Mike Marsland / WireImage 16 of

Indya Moore on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images f 17 of

18 of

Lily Allen wears Fendi on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Mike Marsland / WireImage 19 of

Kehlani on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Mike Marsland / WireImage 20 of

Elsa Hosk wears Richard Quinn on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Mike Marsland / WireImage 21 of

Shanina Shaik wears Yousef Aljasmi on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images f 22 of

Paul Mescal wears Gucci on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images f 23 of

Maria Sharapova wears Iris Van Herpen on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Mike Marsland / WireImage 24 of

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images f 25 of

Bella Poarch wears Richard Quinn on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Samir Hussein / WireImage 26 of

Alexa Chung wears Caroline Hu on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Corbis via Getty Images 27 of

Stella Maxwell wears Saint Laurent on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Samir Hussein / WireImage 28 of

Ella Balinska wears Richard Quinn on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Mike Marsland / WireImage 29 of

Lady Amelia Windsor wears Sabina Bilenko Couture on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Mike Marsland / WireImage 30 of

Gillian Anderson wears Chlo on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Mike Marsland / WireImage 31 of

Tom Daley wears Dior Men on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Dave Benett / Getty Images 32 of

Evan Mock wears Fendi on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images f 33 of

Thomas Doherty on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Corbis via Getty Images 34 of

Griff wears Simone Rocha on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Mike Marsland / WireImage 35 of

Kristin Scott Thomas on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Corbis via Getty Images 36 of

Kristen McMenamy on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Corbis via Getty Images 37 of

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Dave Benett / Getty Images 38 of

Edward Enninful, Anna Wintour and Hamish Bowles on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. Getty Images for BFC

