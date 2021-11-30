Connect with us

The 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet: all the looks of the stars

On Monday, celebrities like Dua Lipa, Addison Rae and Adriana Lima walked the red carpet for the Fashion Awards 2021. Hosted by style darling Billy Porter and hosted at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the event is intended to honor the best and the brightest talents in British fashion.

So it makes sense that guests arrived dressed in some of Britain’s most fashionable designers, like Richard Quinn and Kim Jones, the latter of whom oversees both Dior Men and Fendi. Here, check out all the best looks of the big night.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Demi Moore wears Fendi Couture on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Dave Benett / Getty Images

Billy Porter wears Richard Quinn on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Gabrielle Union wears Valentino Haute Couture on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Corbis via Getty Images

Dua Lipa on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Adriana Lima on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Mike Marsland / WireImage

Addison Rae wears Richard Quinn on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

REUTERS

Kate Beckinsale on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images f

Iris Law on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Corbis via Getty Images

Charli XCX wears Tommy Hilfiger on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

AFP via Getty Images

Winnie Harlow on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Mike Marsland / WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld wears Richard Quinn on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP

Kris Jenner wears Tommy Hilfiger on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Dave Benett / Getty Images

Tan France on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

AFP via Getty Images

Maye Musk wears Tony Ward on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Mike Marsland / WireImage

Indya Moore on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images f

Lily Allen wears Fendi on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Mike Marsland / WireImage

Kehlani on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Mike Marsland / WireImage

Elsa Hosk wears Richard Quinn on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Mike Marsland / WireImage

Shanina Shaik wears Yousef Aljasmi on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images f

Paul Mescal wears Gucci on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images f

Maria Sharapova wears Iris Van Herpen on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Mike Marsland / WireImage

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images f

Bella Poarch wears Richard Quinn on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Alexa Chung wears Caroline Hu on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Corbis via Getty Images

Stella Maxwell wears Saint Laurent on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Ella Balinska wears Richard Quinn on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Mike Marsland / WireImage

Lady Amelia Windsor wears Sabina Bilenko Couture on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Mike Marsland / WireImage

Gillian Anderson wears Chlo on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Mike Marsland / WireImage

Tom Daley wears Dior Men on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Dave Benett / Getty Images

Evan Mock wears Fendi on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images f

Thomas Doherty on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Corbis via Getty Images

Griff wears Simone Rocha on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Mike Marsland / WireImage

Kristin Scott Thomas on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Corbis via Getty Images

Kristen McMenamy on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Corbis via Getty Images

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Dave Benett / Getty Images

Edward Enninful, Anna Wintour and Hamish Bowles on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet.

Getty Images for BFC

