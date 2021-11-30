Editor’s Note: The next column is satirical. It is intended for humorous purposes. Most of the interviews and individuals are fictitious.

November is drawing to a close and the cold has only just begun.

In response to the recent streak of 30-degree days, many University of Massachusetts students don their winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves to stay warm.

Coincidentally, many UMass students are also posers. If these students wanted to call themselves true New Englanders, they would walk across campus in the most honorable winter outfit: a t-shirt and shorts.

Due to heightened concerns over flu season and hypothermia, that centuries-old tradition of wearing downright inappropriate clothing during the winter is fading away.

Fortunately, if you look closely enough, there are still students who are keeping him alive.

Thurman Meter, an environmental science student, remembers seeing students walk across campus to the Iota Super Lameda fraternity.

The wind chill was around 11 degrees and they were wearing tank tops and shorts, Meter said. To be fair, I haven’t seen any fraternities with a locker room, so I guess you can put up with the cold or have to tie your coat around your waist like it’s a college dance.

Helen Oliveira, an international first year student from Brazil, noted the difficulties of adapting to the cold climate of Massachusetts.

I heard my roommate talk about how some days can go down to two degrees, so I asked her you meant, two degrees Celsius, right? She just looked at me and shook her head sadly, Oliveira said. Frankly, I am terrified.

Lindsey L. Bean, a freshman in computer science who was absolutely snubbed by her advisor and now has a lab at 8 a.m. on campus, discussed the cold morning ordeal on campus.

The wind around Du Bois is absolutely ridiculous, Bean said. Even the peregrine falcons don’t want to go out. And yet there’s still that same guy casually walking around wearing basketball shorts and drinking Roots iced coffee.

Bean says this guy often wears a New England Patriots winter hat.

What drives me crazy because that’s what you strive to wear? Bean complained. A cap? I’m sorry, that doesn’t make sense. I can’t even believe these people exist.

Well, you better believe they exist because we recently interviewed Matthew Mejail, a completely non-fictional freshman in public health at Commonwealth Honors College, about his experiences as shorts.

I love the horror looks on the faces of people passing by, Mejail said. Once you’re the shorts guy, it’s hard not to be the shorts guy. You are expected to continue to be the shorts guy.

When asked if it was built differently, Mejail replied that it was.

Studies have highlighted the possibility that students wear shorts in the winter to assert their identity as New English.

I think it takes more than wearing shorts to be a New Englishman, but it’s definitely part of who we are, said Mejali. I think the inherent resilience of kids shorts is something the New England area has to offer.

In response to the increased outrage and disbelief, Mejail shared a serious message to all the students on campus who wake up every morning and decide not to wear shorts.

Some people say that every day we make individual decisions that end up shaping the rest of our lives, so why do you keep making the wrong ones?

