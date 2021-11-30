We remember the designer Virgil Abloh at the Fashion Awards





LONDON: Designers and celebrities paid tribute to Virgil Abloh at the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, where the late Louis Vuitton and the creative force of Off-White were honored as a leader of change in the industry. US-born Ghanaian immigrant son Abloh who became fashion’s most prominent black designer passed away on Sunday https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/louis-vuitton-designer-virgil -abloh-dies-2021-11 -28 after a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer. The 41-year-old, who also worked as a DJ and visual artist, had been the artistic director of menswear for luxury brand Louis Vuitton since March 2018. “Genius, disruptor … (he) will be sadly missed by all,” veteran designer Tommy Hilfiger said on the red carpet. “He inspired designers as well as the public. Designer and TV personality Tan France called Abloh “amazing and visionary … (who) did the best job”. Abloh, who founded the Off-White brand, was known to mix streetwear with high-end suits and dresses at Vuitton. His influences include graffiti art and hip hop. “Everyone here is going to talk about Virgil, everyone here was touched by his genius,” actress Gabrielle Union said. At the awards ceremony, where Abloh’s photo was projected on stage, the designer was among 15 people and brands named leaders of change for their actions over the past year in favor of the environment, people and creativity. Others on the list included Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia, Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele and Kim Jones, Artistic Director of Womenswear and Fendi Couture as well as Menswear Designer at Dior. Jones was also named designer of the year at the awards show. Michele also won the Pioneer Award, while Hilfiger received the Excellence Award. “I am absolutely grateful, grateful, humbled, but happy to be here and happy to continue to run the business,” said Hilfiger, 70. Demi Moore, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Dua Lipa were among the celebrities invited to the event, a fundraiser for the charities of the British Fashion Council. (Reporting by Hanna Rantala and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Karishma Singh)

