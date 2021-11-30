Go Fashion shares make exceptional debut, nearly double the issue price

Shares of Go Fashion (India) Limited, owner of women’s clothing brand Go Colors, debuted on the stock exchange with a steep 90% premium to 1,310 per share on the NSE compared to its IPO issue price of 690 each. On the ESB, the Go Fashion share was traded at 1316

Go Fashion’s three-day initial public offering (IPO) had received 135.46 times the subscription on its last day of subscription which ended on November 22. The 1,013.6 crore IPO received offers for 1,09 44 34,026 shares against 80 79,491 shares offered.

Go Colors has strong brand value with fluctuating revenues as the company suffered losses in FY21. However, as the number of working women increases along with changing fashion trends, there is an increase in the number of working women. expects the company to experience strong growth momentum. The company has a strong management team with a mixed portfolio of financials and is expected to perform well, ”said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

The IPO started with an 89% gain on its issue price. Aggressive investors who got the award can set a stop loss of 1000 and hold the stock with a long-term view, while safe investors can take profit and wait for new buying opportunities at lower levels,

The initial share sale had a new issue of up to 125 crore and an offer to sell (OFS) of a maximum of 12,878,389 shares. The price range of the public offer was set at 655-690 per share. Go Fashion raised a little more 456 crore from flagship investors, before its IPO which was opened for public subscription on November 17.

Go Fashion is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing of a line of women’s bottoms under the “Go Colors” brand.

Proceeds from the new issue are intended to be used to finance the deployment of 120 new, exclusive branded outlets, to support working capital needs and general corporate objectives. Its network of 459 EBOs (Exclusive Brand Outlets) is spread across 23 states and Union territories in India, as of September 30, 2021.

