Janesville Parker officials apologize for inappropriate theme of student mind dressing

JANESVILLE, Wisconsin – Janesville school officials have apologized to the Beloit Memorial High School community following what they described as an inappropriate disguise theme for students during the basketball game -ball school girls last week.

In a letter to Memorial students, staff and the basketball team, officials at Janesville Parker High School said the students, who typically choose a dress-up theme for the games ” as a way to encourage spirit, participation and camaraderie, “realized that the theme was inappropriate, but some students still dress in this theme.

A copy of the letter, dated Monday and signed by Parker manager Chris Laue, athletic director Clayton Kreger, women’s basketball head coach Ryan Tyrrell and the team, did not specify how the theme was inappropriate.

“Regarding the theme initially chosen for this particular game, we learned that the student organizers realized its inappropriateness and attempted to change the theme before the game. Unfortunately, some of our students still chose to go. dress in an unacceptable and in bad taste, ”the letter reads in part.

Beloit players who spoke to News 3 Now said the Parker students showed up dressed in outfits mocking black culture in what they believed was meant to mock Beloit’s diverse community.

“I don’t think their goal was to hurt us, it was just considered funny to them,” said Mandi Franks, Memorial team captain.

Franks and Brenazjh Davis, another team captain, said the students wore white tank tops and loose fitting clothes for the theme of “gangster” dressing. A student reportedly showed up wearing a bulletproof vest.

“They were doing the theme on purpose and they knew what was behind the theme, so they didn’t really care how we felt,” Davis said.

While both players were hurt by what they saw, neither were stunned. In fact, they said it wasn’t the first time their school had been the target of student section themes.

Either way, they want the behavior to stop, adding that they are proud of the way their team handled the situation.

“I really hope everyone takes this opportunity to explain themselves and to explain to others why this has hurt us,” Franks said.

Janesville’s letter says the school will use the incident as a teaching opportunity and that in the future teams and administrators will work together to ensure that a similar incident does not happen again.

Beloit athletic director Joel Beard thanked Janesville officials for reaching out and acknowledging the incident.

“I think this is the first step, that we recognize that there was a problem with the student section,” he said.

The full letter reads as follows:

Dear Beloit Memorial High School Students, Staff and Women’s Basketball Team, Please accept our apologies for the harm that was caused by some of our students during the Parker-Beloit women’s basketball game last week. Our students typically choose spectator themes for the games to encourage spirit, participation and camaraderie. Regarding the theme initially chosen for this particular game, we have learned that the student organizers realized its inappropriateness and attempted to change the theme before the game. Unfortunately, some of our students still chose to go. dress in an unacceptable and tasteless manner. While we cannot go back and undo the behavior of some of our students that evening, we can and will use this as a teaching and learning opportunity. As a follow-up, we will continue to have discussions with our student body on how best to create a welcoming and tolerant atmosphere. The teams will also work with the administration to ensure that spectator themed evenings are in line with our values ​​and create a welcoming environment for all. We hope that we can move forward and continue to maintain the level of sportsmanship and collegiality that our schools have enjoyed in the past. Truly, Chris Laue, Director of PHS

Clayton Kreger, Sporting Director of PHS

Ryan Tyrrell, PHS Women’s Basketball Head Coach Janesville Parker Girls’ Basketball Team

