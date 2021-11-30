



Virgil Abloh Photo: Jamie mccarthy (Getty Images) Vigil Abloh, fashion designer, artistic director of Louis Vuitton Mens and founder of Off-White, died from a rare form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma. The news was confirmed by his family via a statement posted on his official Instagram account. He was 41 years old. According to the post, Abloh was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma in 2019, but he decided not to make that information public. He has chosen to endure his battle in private since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing many difficult treatments, while leading several important institutions that span fashion, art and culture, the statement said. Through it all, his work ethic, endless curiosity and optimism never wavered, the statement continued. Virgil was motivated by his dedication to his craft and his mission to open doors for others and to create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He would often say: Everything I do is for the 17 year old version of myself, deeply believing in the power of art to inspire future generations. Abloh was born September 30, 1980 in Rockford, Illinois to a Ghanaian immigrant parents. Her mother was a seamstress (who taught Abloh to sew) and her father worked for a painting company. Abloh graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned a degree in Civil Engineering. He also attended the Illinois Institute of Technology where he obtained his master’s degree in architecture. It was during his stay at the Institute of Technology that he started designing t-shirts and writing for a fashion blog called Shine. It was also around this time that Abloh met Kanye Ye West and the pair went on to fcollaborate frequently tthroughout their career. Abloh was the creative director of the design agency Yes Donda, he was artistic director of the Ye / Jay-Z collaboration album Look at the throne, and he even designed some of the Yes album covers, including My beautiful twisted dark fantasy, Jesus, 808 and heartache, and Kanye West Presents: Good Music – Cruel Summer. In 2012, he founded the highly regarded and beloved streetwear brand White. The company has been described by Abloh as the gray area between black and white as the color off-white. In 2018, Abloh was named the first black art director by Louis Vuitton Hommes. It is an honor for me to accept this position, he said at the time. I find the heritage and creative integrity of the house to be key inspirations and will seek to reference them both while drawing parallels with modern times. Most recently, he launched a two-hour monthly internet radio show on Worldwide FM called IMaginary Radio c / o Virgil Abloh. Abloh is survived by his wife and two children, as well as his sister and parents.

