See what the stars wore





Intensify it! The stars didn’t hesitate to wear risky ensembles and quirky outfits for the Fashion Awards on Monday, November 29. The annual awards show, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, not only recognizes outstanding designers, but also honors designers and people who have made positive change within the fashion industry last year. For this year’s event, Billy Porter has been given all hosting responsibilities. And given the stars’ fabulous flair for fashion, it’s no surprise that he dressed the role. The Pose The actor arrived at the event in a Richard Quinn houndstooth gown with dramatic epaulettes. He paired the ensemble with diamonds galore and black patent leather boots. Porter has found himself at the forefront of fluid gender fashion. He even made headlines earlier this year when he interviewed Voguedecision to take Harry Styles the face of the non-binary style movement by placing it in a dress for their very first male cover. I created the conversation and yet Vogue always put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress for the first time. He doesn’t care, he just does it because it’s the right thing to do, the Broadway star told Sunday Times in October. It’s politics for me. It’s my life. I had to fight my whole life to get to where I could wear an Oscar dress and not get shot. The actor then apologized to Styles for bringing him into the discussion, making it clear that the conversation was not about you, but rather the systems of oppression and erasure of people of color that contribute to culture. While Porter was certainly prominent on the red carpet, he wasn’t the only star to make a statement. Gabrielle Union made a splash in a neon green Valentino dress that featured a voluminous ball skirt and flowing cape. Yet it was her beauty game that gave the most punch. The Bring it on The actress worked with hairstylist Larry Sims to create a next level updo that added significant height to her hair. Another essential mention is Kris jenner. While the reality TV star stuck to her style with an all-black suit, she added an unexpected accessory. The keeping up with the Kardashians alum added a red, white and blue cape from Tommy Hilfiger to his ensemble. To see all of these looks and more from the Fashion Awards, keep scrolling. Because of Dua Lipa To Hailee Steinfeld, served all the details of what the stars wore, coming soon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/stylish/pictures/fashion-awards-2021-see-what-the-stars-wore/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos