MPs said Parliament’s dress code was still in effect even if they participated remotely

MPs are also warned by the Speaker not to wear masks “that convey messages” in the House of Commons, or to have any accessories visible when speaking virtually. Photo by Blair Gable / Reuters / File

Content of the article OTTAWA MPs have been advised to wear parliamentary attire, which means a jacket and tie for men, in the new Hybrid Parliament which begins in earnest this week.

Content of the article The vice president called on MPs not to drop standards if they are at home and participate in debates via video conference as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. MPs are also warned by the Speaker not to wear masks in the House of Commons chamber that convey messages, but to keep them neutral. Some MPs wear masks with slogans, including those from advertising agencies. Hybrid Parliament means MPs can choose to participate in debates remotely via videoconference or attend in person. Members attending debates virtually will not have to wear a mask, but the dress code remains the same as in the House of Commons. They should also ensure that no accessories are visible and that the background of their video screen is neutral.

Content of the article The teleconference participation warning, launched by Vice President Chris DEntremont in the House on Friday, follows an incident at the previous virtual parliament where a Liberal MP appeared naked on camera. The incident was captured by another MP in a screenshot and broadcast around the world. O’Toole accuses Liberals of hiding as House of Commons decides to resume hybrid sittings Liberals want return of hybrid Parliament and strict limits on House of Commons vaccine exemptions William Amos, the member in question, was visible standing naked behind a desk between the Quebec and Canadian flags, his private parts hidden by what appeared to be a cell phone. He apologized for being accidentally caught on camera while putting on work clothes after jogging.

Content of the article A month later, Amos apologized again after urinating at another parliamentary meeting without realizing he was being filmed. Amos did not run in the recent general election. On Friday, the Deputy Speaker warned MPs not to take screenshots, just as they are not allowed to take photos of themselves in the House of Commons. MPs voted last week to extend the Hybrid Parliament, although the Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois opposed the move, who complained that in the previous session ministers were rarely physically present in the House to answer questions. Bloc Québécois House Leader Alain Therrien spoke out against extending the Virtual Parliament, saying not only too few ministers showed up in person, but some MPs sat in their basements to nibble on everything. by voting. Some ministers sounded like R2-D2 because of technical issues, he added.

Content of the article The Deputy Speaker reminded Members that virtual sittings are an extension of the work of the House and that their conduct must respect our rules and practices, even if they participate remotely. As soon as an MP logs into a virtual session and opens their camera, they are considered, for all intents and purposes, in the House, he said. On Monday, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault spoke in a debate virtually from his home with a purple bicycle hanging on the wall behind him, as well as a bookshelf. Conservative MP Ed Fast criticized the minister for using the bicycle as a prop, against parliamentary rules, and presumably for trying to make a statement about his environmental credibility. But NDP Daniel Blaikie jumped on the defense ministers saying: I’m stunned. Only a Conservative could see a bicycle as a partisan symbol. President Anthony Rota said props were a matter of perception by people watching and urged MPs working remotely to make their backgrounds as neutral as possible.

