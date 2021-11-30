Fashion
Go Fashion share makes dreamy debut at NSE, BSE. Should you buy, sell or hold?
Go Fashion’s share price had a dreamy debut today at NSE and BSE, with the stock opening at a robust 90% premium at 1310 on NSE. According to stock market experts, those who got shares of Go Fashion through the allocation process are expected to make 50% profit and get their principal back, while those who did not get shares of Go Fashion during the award process. attribution should wait for the recognition of profits.
Lucky buyers who got Go Fashion shares through attribution get a 90% return on their money, according to stock analysts. So, they should register 50 percent profit and immediately wait 1,500 per target share. In case he fails to reach his 1500 targets and comes around 1050 to 1100 levels per action, they should fit for the goal of 1500. For those who failed to obtain Go Fashion shares through attribution, they are also advised to take a new position at 1050 to 1,100 levels for a long-term goal of 2500 to 2600 levels per action.
Advising Go Fashion shareholders to make a profit of 50%; Ravi Singhal, vice chairman of GCL Securities, said: “Those who got fashion shares through the award should make 50% profit and get their capital back in their pocket. They should wait with the remaining 50% for the immediate goal of 1500. For those who fail to get Go Fashion shares through attribution, it is advisable to wait for the profit reservation and buy at around 1050 to 1,100 levels for immediate target of 1500 keeping the stop loss at 920. In the event that profit recognition is triggered before reaching 1500 target, those making profits at current levels are advised to return to 1050 to 1100 levels for Short-term target of 1,500 per share. “
Unveiling of the Go Fashion title strategy; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said: “The IPO debuted at 1310 on NSE with a gain of almost 90 percent over its issue price of 690. Aggressive investors who get the award can set a stop loss of 1000 and hold the stock with a long-term view, while safe investors can take profit and wait for new buying opportunities at lower levels. “
Santosh Meena of Swastike Investmart said that Go Colors has strong brand value with fluctuating revenues as the company suffered losses in FY 21. However, as the number of working women increases as the number of women increases. changing fashion trends, the company is expected to experience strong growth momentum. The company has a strong management team with a mixed portfolio of financials and is expected to perform well.
Asked about the long-term price target for Go Fashion stock, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, “Long-term investors should hold Go Fashion shares for 2-3 years as they are expected to double their size. current price during this period “. He said that during this period, Go Fashion’s shares are expected to reach 2500 to 2600 levels.
Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations expressed above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, not Mint.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/go-fashion-share-makes-dream-debut-at-nse-bse-should-you-buy-sell-or-hold-11638250363793.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]