Go Fashion share makes dreamy debut at NSE, BSE. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Go Fashion’s share price had a dreamy debut today at NSE and BSE, with the stock opening at a robust 90% premium at 1310 on NSE. According to stock market experts, those who got shares of Go Fashion through the allocation process are expected to make 50% profit and get their principal back, while those who did not get shares of Go Fashion during the award process. attribution should wait for the recognition of profits.

Lucky buyers who got Go Fashion shares through attribution get a 90% return on their money, according to stock analysts. So, they should register 50 percent profit and immediately wait 1,500 per target share. In case he fails to reach his 1500 targets and comes around 1050 to 1100 levels per action, they should fit for the goal of 1500. For those who failed to obtain Go Fashion shares through attribution, they are also advised to take a new position at 1050 to 1,100 levels for a long-term goal of 2500 to 2600 levels per action.

Advising Go Fashion shareholders to make a profit of 50%; Ravi Singhal, vice chairman of GCL Securities, said: “Those who got fashion shares through the award should make 50% profit and get their capital back in their pocket. They should wait with the remaining 50% for the immediate goal of 1500. For those who fail to get Go Fashion shares through attribution, it is advisable to wait for the profit reservation and buy at around 1050 to 1,100 levels for immediate target of 1500 keeping the stop loss at 920. In the event that profit recognition is triggered before reaching 1500 target, those making profits at current levels are advised to return to 1050 to 1100 levels for Short-term target of 1,500 per share. “

Unveiling of the Go Fashion title strategy; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said: “The IPO debuted at 1310 on NSE with a gain of almost 90 percent over its issue price of 690. Aggressive investors who get the award can set a stop loss of 1000 and hold the stock with a long-term view, while safe investors can take profit and wait for new buying opportunities at lower levels. “

Santosh Meena of Swastike Investmart said that Go Colors has strong brand value with fluctuating revenues as the company suffered losses in FY 21. However, as the number of working women increases as the number of women increases. changing fashion trends, the company is expected to experience strong growth momentum. The company has a strong management team with a mixed portfolio of financials and is expected to perform well.

Asked about the long-term price target for Go Fashion stock, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, “Long-term investors should hold Go Fashion shares for 2-3 years as they are expected to double their size. current price during this period “. He said that during this period, Go Fashion’s shares are expected to reach 2500 to 2600 levels.

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations expressed above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, not Mint.

