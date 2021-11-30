Fashion
Best Cyber Monday 2021 Apparel Deals & Sales
When it comes to clothing sales during Cyber Week, it looks like Black Friday was just the warm-up. Overall, retailers seem to have saved their best clothing deals for Cyber Monday, where we see a lot of brands doing additional percentage discounts on top of their Black Friday prices. All of this represents significant savings.
Tip: Bookmark this page and come back often. Well update it as more of the best clothing deals for Cyber monday go live.
Looking for a designer dress? You can get one from Line for 50%. The two Banana republic and Nordstrom also offer 50% off everything. Net to wear offers you 30% discount on sale items already marked (a lot!) down (which translates to savings of up to 70% in some cases) and Tory Burch takes 30% off new arrivals and adds free gift wrap. Hopefully, you’ll save some money for Cyber Monday clothing purchases as these are some of the best deals you’ll find all year round.
The best Cyber Monday clothing deals
- & other stories: Get 25% Off Sitewide and Check For Updates Regularly sales section for additional savings.
- Adidas: Get 30% off the entire site with the promo code CYBERDEAL.
- All saints: Everything on 30% off for a limited time, including leather motorcycle jackets, cashmere sweaters, chunky boots and more.
- Amazon Fashion: New offers added all day. Live offers include up to 30% or more off Champion, Ray-Bans, Crocs, and Vera Bradley.
- AYR: Select styles up to 40% off.
- Banana republic: Up to 50% off everything, including new products.
- COS: Get an additional 30% discount on sale items with the code CYBER30.
- Dawn Cristy: Get 30% off select styles and 40% off dresses until December 2nd.
- The clothier James: Save 30% on everything at the Draper James site, including newly added clothing and accessories.
- Eloquii: 50% off everything at the plus size retailer and an additional 15% off when you spend $ 125 or more. Also, don’t miss the festive $ 25 finds and the $ 35 clothing deals.
- Farfetch: Enjoy an extra 20% off sale items from premium designer brands including Veja, Chlo, Zimmerman and Ganni.
- Free people: Buy it Sale on Sale, with an additional 40% discount on November 29 only.
- Difference: 60% off everything, plus an additional 20% off select items including cable knit sweaters, soft yarn joggers, leggings, t-shirts and more.
- Clothes: Get $ 25 off orders over $ 250 and $ 75 off orders over $ 500 at this site, which focuses on emerging, sustainable and cult fashion brands.
- Collective girlfriend: 30% off everything, plus special prices on top selling styles.
- H&M: Save 30% Sitewide and get Doorbuster deals for $ 8 all day.
- J Crew: Enjoy 40% Off Almost Everything Else With Code CYBER.
- Line: Enjoy 50% off a selection of styles, including Breton striped sweaters and t-shirts, silky dresses and more.
- SPONSORED: Lululemon: Save up to 50% on select items, including cult leggings and tank tops, tops, hoodies, jogging pants and more.
- Madewell: Use code CLICKCLICK for 30% off your purchase, plus an additional 40% off sale items.
- Mansur Gavriel: Get an extra 15% off sale items including top selling bags and shoes with code SAVE15.
- Corresponds to Fashion: Get an additional 10% discount on sale items with the code EXTRA10.
- Fashion Operands: Get up to 50% off designer items including Balenciaga, Ulla Johnson, Missoni and more.
- Naadam: Get up to 60% off and get bonus free shipping.
- Net to wear: Get up to 30% off and an additional 15% off selected beauty items with code BLACK FRIDAY and free delivery.
- New balance: 25% off Sitewide, plus free shipping and extended returns.
- Nike: Up to 50% off and save an additional 20% on select items with the code CYBER until November 30.
- Nordstrom: Up to 50% off until November 30.
- Old navy: Enjoy 50% off everything, including new arrivals.
- ONS: Up to 50% off selected items from this modern men’s clothing brand.
- Outside voice: Up to 25% Sitewide Off the brand’s minimalist and casual sports and leisure wear, and up to 70% off sale items.
- Reformation: Get 25% Off Everything, Plus Free Shipping.
- Turn: Save an extra 20% on sale items with code CYBER 20.
- Richer poorer: Get 30% off Sitewide.
- Saks Fifth Avenue: Get $ 50 off every $ 200 spent with the code CYBER21SF at the register.
- Sense: Up to 50% off.
- Sweaty betty: Take advantage of 50% reduction on a selection selling favorites and 30% off everything else with the code CHEERS.
- The Outnet: Get up to 70% off and 25% extra off sale items with the code BLACK FRIDAY.
- The Webster: Take advantage of an additional 20% off styles on sale with the code CYBER21.
- Tory Burch: Get 30% off new arrivals and up to 50% off sale styles. Also nice: free shipping, extended returns and free gift wrapping.
- Ugg: Up to 40% Off Short-Term Seasonal Styles Ugg closet sale.
- Uniqlo: Some of Uniqlos’ best winter gear (including Heattech and Ultra Light Down) are discounted by around 20% for Cyber Monday only.
- Urban outfitters: Enjoy an additional 50% of hundreds of styles on sale in fashion (women, men), home and beauty.
Cyber Monday Retailer’s Guide
Interested in buying more Cyber Monday deals? Here are quick links to some of the best selling at popular retailers right now:
