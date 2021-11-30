Urfi Javed in a foil dress recreates Rihanna’s viral Met Gala look. Internet is disgusted

Urfi Javed is known for her bold fashion choices and doesn’t hesitate to experiment. She caused a stir among netizens after her photos in a cropped denim jacket with a pastel pink bra at the airport went viral online. Since then, she’s been making waves with her clothing choices and this time around was no different either.

In a video that goes viral online, the actress can be seen wearing a metallic silver mini dress and a huge crown. The look is actually a recreation of the look of American singer Rihannas 2018 Met Gala. The clip was posted to Instagram by Mumbai-based photographer Viral Bhayani and has been viewed almost 2 lakh times.

The internet was extremely confused and felt that maybe she was wearing a silver leaf dress.

Watch the viral video here:

The whole Urfis sparked several reactions from Internet users and they flooded the comments box. Some people even asked her if she was wearing aluminum foil.

Does she wear aluminum foil, one user said.

Another user commented, Girl with no mind.

See comments here:

What do you think of his appearance?

