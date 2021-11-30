Fashion
Virgil Ablohs’ indelible impact on fashion, culture and beyond – Robb Report
Virgil Abloh was a pioneer. The designer, who died on Sunday at the age of 41, has accomplished more in his nearly 15-year career than most others hope in their lifetimes.
For the past two years, artistic director of menswear Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White privately battled a rare and aggressive form of cancer known as cardiac angiosarcoma, but continued to forge new ones. territories in the fashion industry. That he worked so intensely for so long under these conditions is testament to a strength and dignity that are often less noticed than his visionary leadership of the brands under his responsibility.
The outpouring of tributes from family, friends, peers, collaborators and fans shows the indelible impact that multi-hyphenation has had on the male style world and beyond. As a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion, Abloh paved the way for emerging creatives and fought for marginalized voices to be heard.
“We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom, ”said Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH. declaration. “The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sadness, and we all think of those close to them after the death of their husband, father, brother or friend.”
Here, a selection of the many highlights of his career.
2010: Appointed Creative Director of Donda
Abloh met musician Kanye West, another Chicago native, while studying for his master’s degree in architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology. In 2009, they joined the same class of interns at Fendi, and a year later, West appointed Abloh art director of his creative agency, Donda. The multidisciplinary agency has created everything, album covers (that of the West 2011 collaborative album with Jay-Z, Look at the throne, seen above, was created in collaboration with designer Riccardo Tisci) for immersive cinematic experiences and marketing campaigns. While Donda only launched its first major project in 2012 (a film titled Cruel summer screened in a purpose-built cinema at that year’s Cannes Film Festival), Abloh’s influence would be felt on another of West’s landmark projects. He was credited with the scenography of the first Dw by Kanye West women’s clothing show, held during Paris Fashion Week in September 2011.
2012: Launch of Been Trill & Pyrex Vision
Abloh’s first foray into his own brand and the forerunner of Off-White began as a DJ and creative collective called Been Trill, which eventually became Pyrex Vision. For the line, the disruptive designer has appropriated existing pieces by adding the logo of his brand. Most notably, he took $ 80 worth of flannels from Ralph Lauren’s Rugby collection, silkscreened the “Pyrex Vision” logo on each shirt, and then resold them for $ 550. The project showed Abloh’s entrepreneurial spirit and his spirit of mischief and disruption.
2013: Launched Off-White
Her signature brand was launched in 2013. At the intersection of hypebeast culture and the luxury industry, she has mixed streetwear and haute couture in new ways. The Milan-based label quickly gained a fanatic following and now boasts some 49 locations around the world and a top-tier clientele.
2017: Collaboration with Nike
Abloh solidified its reputation as a master of the hype with a collection of ten sneakers created in collaboration with Nike. The first iteration, the Nike x Off-White Air Jordan 1, applied Abloh’s iconic design patterns – air-quoted text, deconstructed details, zipper embellishments – to one of the best-known models from Nike, triggering a new craze for Jordans. Over the next few years, Abloh designed around 50 sneakers for the sportswear giant as well as apparel, including the tulle skirted look that Serena Williams wore to the 2018 US Open. This was one of the few. numerous collaborations that have seen Abloh apply his skillful touch to more than just fashion, ranging from home furnishings made with Ikea and Vitra to a recycled plastic bottle for Evian to a one-off Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.
2018: Appointed Human Artistic Director at Louis Vuitton
In 2018, the Abloh star entered orbit as his appointment to Louis Vuitton meant he was the first black designer to lead a major luxury brand. His inaugural polychrome collection was presented on a rainbow runway in the gardens of the Palais-Royale during Paris Fashion Week, watched by the greats and the good of the fashion world, as well as by thousands of art students whom he also invited.
“It is an honor for me to accept the post of Men’s Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton,” Virgil Abloh said in a statement. declaration at the time. “I find the heritage and creative integrity of the House to be key inspirations and I will seek to benchmark them both while drawing parallels with modern times.”
2020: Improves $ 1 Million to Support Black Students
During the outpouring of grief, frustration and anger in response to George Floyd’s murder, Abloh drew some anger for his comments on the public reaction, particularly his criticism of the looting of a handful of luxury stores in major cities. He has also been heavily criticized for appearing to have only donated $ 50 to (F) empower, a Miami-based organization that raises money to bail out arrested protesters. He then clarified both the comments and the gift in a long post on Twitter, saying he would continue to fundraise to help create opportunities for young people.
At the end of 2020, Abloh announced that he had raised $ 1 million thanks to the recent Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Fellowship Fund, in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF), which will offer scholarships to blacks who aspire to work in the fashion industry.
“I’ve always been passionate about giving the next generation of students the same foundation for success that I’ve been given,” Abloh said at the time.
2021: LVMH invests in Off-White
Earlier this year, LVMH announced its intention to acquire a 60% stake in Off-White. At the same time, the luxury conglomerate gave Abloh a new role that broadened his sphere of influence to reach all 75 LVMH brands, a move that made Abloh the most powerful black executive in the industry and he made it possible to work across the entire LVMH portfolio. on categories such as spirits, watches and hospitality.
“I am incredibly excited to be working with LVMH on other possible collaborations, an evolution of the great relationship I have had with LVMH, Bernard Arnault, Michael Burke at Louis Vuitton and others,” Abloh said in a communicated. declaration at the time. “I am also honored to use this partnership to deepen my long-standing commitment to expanding opportunities for diverse individuals and fostering greater equity and inclusion in the industries we serve. This is an incredible new platform to take the disruption we’ve made together to a whole new level. “
Vale Virgil Abloh.
