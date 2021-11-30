Jennifer Hudson Sparkles in Plunging Mini Dress and Latex Thigh High Boots in Pirelli Calendar 2022





On Monday, the Pirelli 2022 calendar was unveiled and, as expected, it is bursting with serious star power. Jennifer Hudson is one of the many stars to feature in the infamous almanac. Grammy Award Winner singer led the way as she sat next to several bouquets of roses that ranged in color from pink to red and purple. More news on shoes Jennifer Hudson in the Pirelli 2022 Calendar photographed by Bryan Adams. A celebration of international music stars from the 1960s to the present day. – Credit: Bryan Adams / Pirelli / MEGA Bryan Adams / Pirelli / MEGA In her photo, taken by Bryan Adams, Hudson dons a sparkling black mini dress. Her hair styled in tight curls complemented her bold lip and smoky eyes. Her shiny dress was complemented by diamond chandelier earrings. The soulful songbird enhanced her devious look with a pair of black latex thigh-high boots. Choosing Hudson shoes was a good idea because she was able to show them off. Thigh high boots always deserve a moment because they aren’t the easiest option to style, but her mini dress gave them the moment they deserved. For the On The Road calendar, Hudson joins Cher, Rita Ora, Normani, Saweetie, Grimes, Iggy Pop, Kali Uchis and St. Vincent. Cher seemed to match Hudson as she opted for a pair of latex thigh-high boots as well. This edition of the famous calendar is dedicated to the world’s greatest talents and has been organized to give a glimpse into the life of an artist on tour. The Golden Globe winner recently appeared in pink on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter. The magazine asked Hudson to talk about highlights from his 40s. She put on a fuchsia dress that included asymmetric design. She paired the beautiful set with nude stiletto pumps that include a thin gold heel. Explore Jennifer Hudson’s style over the years. The best of footwear The story continues Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

