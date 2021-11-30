Mouni Roy suffers from backless dress wardrobe malfunction and rushes to his car





Mouni Roy often remains in the headlines of his fashion game. The Naagin actor has always hit the mark in the fashion rulebooks. Besides her wedding chatter, the actor is currently in talks for a viral video in which she appears to be the victim of an “Oops Moment”. In the video, Mouni is seen in a colorful halterneck dress, in which she doesn’t seem very comfortable and to avoid the media, Mouni runs to her car, but as soon as she sits in her car, her dress slips a little, after which Mouni leaves in the car. The video is a bit old and was shared by famous photographer Viral Bhayani. Meanwhile, Mouni is going to marry her Dubai-based boyfriend, Suraj Nambiar, in January. According to ETimes, Suraj and Mouni will exchange their wedding vows on January 27, 2022. Mouni’s cousin is said to have shared details of the wedding and revealed that the couple will be getting married in Italy on that date. After the wedding in Italy, the couple will also host a reception at Mounis’ birthplace, Cooch Behar, West Bengal. Mouni and Suraj are rarely seen together in public. The two are usually seen together in photos shared by their friends. However, Mouni once shared a photo of Suraj with a pet dog on her Instagram Story, in which she wrote, I love you very much. “ Let us tell you, Mouni’s family met Suraj’s parents earlier this year at actor Mandira Bedi’s. Mouni and Mandira Bedi are good friends. Mouni Roy is known for her work in TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin, Do Saheliyan. She has also been part of films like Gold, KGF: Chapter 1 and Romeo Akbar Walter. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

